Introducing GreenLight Credentials Wallet
Empowering Students with Secure, Verifiable Credentials, and a comprehensive tool for academic growth and career advancement.
GreenLight connects students, educational institutions, employers, and others with the goal of improving a student’s educational outcome.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the official launch of The GreenLight Credentials Wallet. This groundbreaking solution revolutionizes the way students manage their educational achievements and professional accomplishments. This innovative platform offers a secure and portable lifelong digital repository for verifiable credentials, providing students with enhanced control over their academic and career records.
In collaboration with the Velocity Network Foundation, GreenLight Credentials has partnered to deliver a seamless and reliable platform for issuing verifiable career credentials. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of the Velocity Blockchain Network, the GreenLight Credentials Wallet ensures the authenticity and integrity of the credentials, instilling confidence in their validity.
With the GreenLight Credentials Wallet, users can easily access their verifiable career credentials and academic achievements, all anchored to the secure GreenLight/Velocity ecosystem Blockchain Network. This integration enables students to conveniently manage and showcase their accomplishments, enhancing their professional profiles and increasing their opportunities for career advancement. We are excited to provide students with a transformative tool that empowers them to take control of their educational and professional journey. The GreenLight Credentials Wallet sets a new standard for secure and reliable verifiable credentials, ensuring that students can confidently present their achievements to educational institutions, employers, scholarship providers, and other stakeholders.
Key Features and Benefits:
1. Designed with a focus on user experience, the GreenLight Credentials Wallet offers an intuitive and user-friendly interface. It enables individuals to easily navigate and manage their verifiable credentials.
2. The Wallet is accessible on various mobile devices, allowing users to access their credentials anytime, anywhere.
3. The users have access to their verified credentials, such as degrees/diplomas, transcripts, open badges, recommendation letters, certificates, licenses, identification records, and other necessary documentation for academic attainment and employment.
4. The GreenLight Credentials Wallet connects individuals with job opportunities, educational opportunities, and scholarship programs and serves as a comprehensive tool for career advancement and educational growth.
5. Users can selectively disclose necessary information, maintaining privacy while preserving data integrity. This fosters trust in the credentialing process.
Quotes:
“Faced with the megatrends affecting the future of work – all bets are on innovations in human resources technology to tackle these challenges,” says Dror Gurevich, Founder and CEO of Velocity Career Labs, the developer and instigator of Velocity NetworkTM and the Velocity Network Foundation®. “Yet, we still rely on costly, self-reported, and unverified methods to exchange data about previous employment, professional achievements, and educational certifications, all of which are key to hiring efficiency. The fragmented data exchange system is holding back digital transformation in the job market and preventing the mitigation of these most critical challenges. The Velocity NetworkTM is the ‘Great Transformer’ of the global labor market we’ve all been waiting for. It will radically change how people navigate their careers and livelihoods and how employers make talent decisions.”
About Velocity Network: Velocity Network is a pioneering blockchain platform that provides a scalable and secure infrastructure for digital assets and decentralized applications. With a strong focus on privacy, security, and interoperability, Velocity Network aims to revolutionize industries, empower individuals, and foster innovation through blockchain technology.
Manoj Kutty, CEO of GreenLight Credentials, said, "Our model grants students the ability to safely and securely build a lifelong educational record that supports their academic and career goals. In addition, this partnership reduces administrative burdens for schools and levels the playing field for students. We're excited to put our trust in a mission-driven organization like Velocity to equip students with the tools they need to thrive academically and beyond."
GreenLight Credentials serves as a single place for students to control and manage their credentials and academic records from secondary and postsecondary institutions and securely share verified digital transcripts with colleges, universities, and employers. The platform also offers a more straightforward way for colleges to engage high school students based on their academic interests and transcripts, helping to reduce recruitment spending and boost postsecondary enrollment.
For more information about GreenLight Credentials, please visit www.glcredentials,com.
