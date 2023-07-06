LLYC presents the 40th Issue of UNO Magazine: New Times, New Alliances
24 experts reflect on Spain’s EU Council presidency and the possibilities of increasing collaboration with Latin America.
LLYC (BME:LLYC)
We have dedicated this issue of UNO to the relationship between Latin America and the European Union because for us at LLYC, they are at the heart of our business”MIAMI, FL, U.S., July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LLYC IDEAS, the consulting firm's Center for Leadership Through Knowledge, has recently launched the 40th issue of UNO magazine, titled “European Union - Latin America: New Times, New Alliances.” The publication highlights Spain’s EU Council presidency and emphasizes the opportunity to revitalize the robust economic, cultural, and emotional connections between Europe and Latin America. More than 20 experts contribute their insights on the potential for collaboration between these two regions, including government leaders, renowned academics, and heads of international companies and NGOs, among others.
— Jose Antonio Llorente
"The relationship between Latin America and Europe is stuck in a stage of grandiose speeches rather than daily talks between decision makers,” shares international economics and politics analyst Moises Naim, who believes Latin America could be the next Saudi Arabia due to its natural resources. "The potential for an integrated Latin America is enormous and significant, but it offers great hopes that have not yet been fulfilled. Perhaps these new leaders will create a Latin America that knows how to make alliances, first within the region and then on an international scale."
"We have dedicated this issue of UNO to the relationship between Latin America and the European Union because for us at LLYC, they are at the heart of our business,” states Jose Antonio Llorente, Founding Partner and President of LLYC in the foreword to the publication.
The full magazine can be downloaded here.
About LLYC
LLYC (BME: LLYC) is a global communication, digital marketing, and public affairs consulting firm that assists its clients to make strategic decisions proactively, always offering the appropriate creativity and experience. It also minimizes risks and takes advantage of any opportunities offered, always considering the reputational impact. In a disruptive and uncertain environment, LLYC helps its clients achieve their short-term business targets while setting a course guided by a long-term vision of defending their social licenses to operate and improve their reputations.
LLYC is listed on the Spanish secondary stock market, BME Growth. The firm currently has 20 offices in Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego, and Washington, DC), Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and the Dominican Republic. LLYC also provides services through affiliated companies throughout Latin American markets.
Two leading industry publications rank LLYC among the world's top communications companies. It is ranked 39th by revenue worldwide according to PRWeek's Global Agency Business Report 2023 and 40th in PRovoke's Global Ranking 2023. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America at the 2021 International Business Awards.
Sandra Ramos
LLYC
+1 786-590-1000
email us here