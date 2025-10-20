Colección Tropicalia Launches Its First Open Call for Caribbean Artists

Logo Colección Tropicalia Four Seasons Resort and Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia Portrait of Adriana Cisneros by Leslie Gabaldon

A unique opportunity for creators from the region to contribute to a living collection in Tropicalia, Dominican Republic

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colección Tropicalia, a new cultural initiative by sustainable luxury tourism destination Tropicalia, today announced the launch of its first open call for artists and designers from the Caribbean and its diaspora communities. Selected works will become part of the Colección Tropicalia and will be shown at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia. Applications will be accepted from October 20 to November 20, 2025, and are open to all those of Caribbean origin, encompassing both the region’s islands and mainland territories, as well as communities of Caribbean descent around the world. All works submitted must be a part of a series or limited edition.“My goal is for the Colección Tropicalia to become a celebration of Caribbean creativity and to contribute to ongoing conversations about art, place, and memory, both in the Dominican Republic and across the region,” explained Adriana Cisneros, CEO of Cisneros and founder of Colección Tropicalia.As part of its goal of redefining Caribbean tourism, Tropicalia created Colección Tropicalia to highlight the region’s artistic richness and diversity and share multiple perspectives of the Caribbean.“Colección Tropicalia reflects my parents’ legacy: my mother Patricia’s passion for art and education, and my father Gustavo’s dedication to the sustainable development of the Dominican Republic,” Cisneros added. “We want guests and visitors to experience a collection that reflects the complexity and interconnectedness of Caribbean culture, creating a deeper connection with the region’s cultural diversity, all experienced through Tropicalia.”Through this open call, Colección Tropicalia reaffirms its commitment to supporting Caribbean artistic and cultural practices, as well as strengthens its active cultural network in the region. All Caribbean artists are invited to contribute to the living collection being developed in Miches on the southern coast of Samana Bay, at the heart of Tropicalia’s cultural context.Call Details- Dates: October 20 – November 20, 2025- Who can apply: Artists , artisans, and designers from the Dominican Republic, the insular and continental Caribbean, Indigenous creators connected to these regions, and members of all these diaspora communities.- Type of works: Completed, wall-mountable pieces suitable for tropical conditions. Proposals, commissions, or works in progress will not be accepted.Acceptable materials: Natural fibers, ceramics, wood, canvas, metal, glass, resin, textiles, and mixed media. Other materials may be considered if they meet durability standards.- Dimensions: Roughly between 50 × 50 cm and 100 × 175 cm, suitable for indoor or outdoor display. Variations may be permitted, as long as the size falls within these general guidelines.- Editions and series: Works must be a part of a series or limited edition to be eligible.How to ApplyInterested individuals should send a single PDF file (maximum 20 MB) that includes an artist statement, portfolio of works, contact information, and resume (optional). The file should be named: Firstname_Lastname_CT2025.pdf.Applications can be submitted using the form available at www.colecciontropicalia.org About Colección TropicaliaColección Tropicalia is an evolving cultural initiative that brings together art, design, and craftsmanship to celebrate the richness and complexity of Caribbean artistic expression. As part of Tropicalia, a sustainable destination on the shores of Samaná Bay in the Dominican Republic, the collection fosters dialogue between the region’s artistic heritage and contemporary expressions. Featuring works by Afro-Caribbean, Indigenous, Dominican, and other Caribbean creators and their diasporas, the collection invites new ways of experiencing the Caribbean as a vibrant and interconnected cultural landscape.Rooted in the long-standing commitment of Gustavo and Patricia Cisneros to art and education, this independent cultural initiative, led by Adriana Cisneros, supports creative expression as a vital element of community engagement and sustainable development. Aligned with Tropicalia’s vision of responsible luxury and environmental stewardship, the collection enriches the visitor experience while providing artists with a platform to create, explore, and contribute to the cultural fabric of the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean.About TropicaliaTropicalia, conceived and developed by Cisneros, is a destination shaping the future of sustainable luxury tourism in the Caribbean, located on Playa Esmeralda, Miches, Dominican Republic. Its first phase centers on the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia, a world-class hospitality experience designed to operate in harmony with the natural environment and local community.Tropicalia’s commitment to the community is carried out through the Fundación Tropicalia, which for nearly 15 years has promoted the socioeconomic and environmental development of Miches. This vision extends into the cultural sphere through Colección Tropicalia, an initiative that celebrates Caribbean artistic expression to enrich regional cultural dialogue and enhance the visitor experience.

