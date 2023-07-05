Senate Bill 841 Printer's Number 1003

PENNSYLVANIA, July 5 - thousand dollars ($25,000), but shall not include work performed

under a rehabilitation or manpower training program.

* * *

(7) "Workman" includes laborer, mechanic, skilled and semi-

skilled laborer and apprentices employed by any contractor or

subcontractor and engaged in the performance of services

directly upon or for the public work project, regardless of

whether their work becomes a component part thereof, and

includes laborers, mechanics, skilled and semi-skilled laborers,

apprentices and other persons employed by any contractor or

subcontractor to perform custom fabrication of non-standard

goods or materials for the public work project, but does not

include material suppliers or their employes who do not perform

services at the job site unless the work involves custom

fabrication.

* * *

(11) "Custom fabrication" means the fabrication, assembly or

other production of nonstandard goods or materials, including

components, fixtures or parts thereof, that are fabricated or

assembled offsite but produced specifically for a public work

project. The goods and materials shall include, but not be

limited to, those used in the trades or systems, including

plumbing or pipe-fitting systems, heating, ventilating, air-

conditioning, refrigeration systems, sheet metal or other duct

systems, boiler systems, electrical systems, welding work,

mechanical insulation work and ornamental iron work. The term

shall include the fabrication, assembly or other production of

components or structures prefabricated to specifications for a

particular public works project or other materials finished into

components for use in a public works project.

20230SB0841PN1003 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30