Senate Bill 841 Printer's Number 1003
PENNSYLVANIA, July 5 - thousand dollars ($25,000), but shall not include work performed
under a rehabilitation or manpower training program.
* * *
(7) "Workman" includes laborer, mechanic, skilled and semi-
skilled laborer and apprentices employed by any contractor or
subcontractor and engaged in the performance of services
directly upon or for the public work project, regardless of
whether their work becomes a component part thereof, and
includes laborers, mechanics, skilled and semi-skilled laborers,
apprentices and other persons employed by any contractor or
subcontractor to perform custom fabrication of non-standard
goods or materials for the public work project, but does not
include material suppliers or their employes who do not perform
services at the job site unless the work involves custom
fabrication.
* * *
(11) "Custom fabrication" means the fabrication, assembly or
other production of nonstandard goods or materials, including
components, fixtures or parts thereof, that are fabricated or
assembled offsite but produced specifically for a public work
project. The goods and materials shall include, but not be
limited to, those used in the trades or systems, including
plumbing or pipe-fitting systems, heating, ventilating, air-
conditioning, refrigeration systems, sheet metal or other duct
systems, boiler systems, electrical systems, welding work,
mechanical insulation work and ornamental iron work. The term
shall include the fabrication, assembly or other production of
components or structures prefabricated to specifications for a
particular public works project or other materials finished into
components for use in a public works project.
20230SB0841PN1003 - 2 -
