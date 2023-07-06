Opening of a workshop for processing and production of metal constructions "Sokhtmoni Kabir" LLC in Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, July 6 - In continuation of his working visit in the city of Khujand, Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened a workshop for the processing and manufacturing of metal constructions "Sokhtmoni Kabir" LLC.

In honor of the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, the workshop for the processing and production of metal constructions was built by the domestic businessman Komil Turdiboev within the framework of the "Years of Industrial Development" - 2022-2026.

With the establishment of the new workshop, 20 people have gained well-paid jobs. Taking into account an increase in demand for the products of the workshop and the timely fulfillment of orders, another 10 people will be recruited.

President Emomali Rahmon was reported that the metal was brought to the workshop from inside and outside the country, and the process of processing and production of constructions is carried out through modern technological lines.

In the newly built workshop, a large list of metal constructions, including domes for the building of various facilities, sports complexes, passenger terminals, railway stations, exhibitions, bridges, surface pedestrian roads, etc., with the necessary shapes and components, are processed and produced at a high level and quality.

Devices and equipment for metal processing and production of constructions have been obtained from the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China, which are installed and managed by Tajik specialists.

It should be said that the processing and production of metal constructions from 1 to 5 centimeters includes several stages, first cutting, then shaping, welding, assembling and finally painting.

During the introduction, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that the production capacity of the workshop is on average 400 tons of high-quality metal constructions per year.

Now in the country there is a great demand for constructions made of iron as a building material. "Sokhtmoni Kabir" LLC is one of the first workshops that started working in the city of Khujand for the processing and production of metal constructions.

Therefore, the officials of the new industrial workshop plan to provide the domestic market demand with this type of import substitution product with effective use of existing capacities.

Today, metal constructions are imported to the republic mainly from foreign countries with high prices and high consumption. Now, in the newly built workshop, iron constructions of various shapes and sizes are processed and produced both according to customer orders and according to market requirements.

Here, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, became familiar with the activities of "Sokhtmoni Kabir" LLC, which has a significant contribution in the construction and manufacturing of structures of various purposes in the cities and districts of the republic, such as the pillars of the National Flag, the State Emblem, fortresses and complexes, and highly appreciated the work accomplished by Tajik specialists.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon gave useful advice and recommendations to the employees for the effective operation of the workshop and for the development of this field.

According to the President of the country, the city of Khujand has a real opportunity for the development of the industry, especially the processing and production of high-quality metal construction materials.