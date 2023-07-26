Aircraft Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Manufacturing Companies, Trends And Analysis For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s aircraft manufacturing industry analysis, the aircraft manufacturing market size is predicted to reach $539.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.
The growth in the market is due to increasing air passenger traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft manufacturing industry market share. Major players in the market include Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Bombardier Inc., Cessna Aircraft Company, The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd., Dassault Aviation SA.
Aircraft Manufacturing Market Segments
• By Product: Gliders, Helicopters, Ultra-Light, Passenger, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Drones, Blimps (Airship)
• By Aircraft Type: Freighter Aircraft, Passenger Aircraft
• By Application: Military And Defense, Civil, Commercial (Freight), Other Applications
• By Geography: The global aircraft manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aircraft manufacturing is the process of designing, developing, and producing aircraft, involving a range of activities from engineering and design to assembly and testing. An aircraft machine designed for air travel can transport people or cargo, such as airplanes, jets, helicopters, and other aerial vehicles.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Aircraft Manufacturing Market Market Characteristics
3. Aircraft Manufacturing Industry Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Aircraft Manufacturing Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Aircraft Manufacturing Market Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
