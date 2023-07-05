New Media kits and a newly endorsed Communications Strategy enhances Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services.

Apia, Samoa- The Samoa Police, Prisons & Corrections Services (SPPCS) has acquired new and improved media kits/equipment in efforts to enhance the organisations’ communications to inform, engage and assure our local communities through the Samoa Australia Police Partnership (SAPP) with the newly endorsed Samoa Police and Corrections Services Communications Strategy 2023-2026.

The handover of the media kits and endorsement of the Communications Strategy is a way forward for the SPPCS media unit’s continuous efforts and commitment to building relationships and increasing engagement with the audience and the community.

The SPPCS Communications Strategy 2023 -2026 was developed by Elizabeth Ah-Hi, a local consultant and Communications Specialist with funding support through the SAPP. This partnership has not only enabled the creation of our comprehensive strategy but has also played a pivotal role in building the capacity of our media unit.

The developed Communications Strategy is a way to support SPPCS’ media unit to create awareness to communities of key priorities in society, enforcing;

Safe Homes and Communities

Safe Roads

Safe Prisons and Corrections and

Safe Borders

These resourceful methods will elevate Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services’ strive to inform and educate the nation, increase engagement and assure the public and community of SPPCS’ ongoing work to keep Samoa safe and secure.

Commissioner Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo expressed gratitude towards Australian Federal Police (AFP) Mission Commander Daniel Evans for their continuous support and welcomed the new development for the organisation.

