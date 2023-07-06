SearchUnify and Deep Analysis to Explore New Frontiers of LLM-powered Chatbots in an Upcoming Webinar
The virtual webinar will unveil the transformative impact of LLM-powered chatbots on support interactions on August 3, 2023, at 8 A.M. PST.
While LLM-powered chatbots are capable of holding contextual and hyper-personalized interactions, they need to overcome challenges like hallucination, inaccuracy, and out-of-date data.”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SearchUnify, a leading unified cognitive platform, is thrilled to announce an upcoming webinar in collaboration with Deep Analysis, a renowned industry analyst advisory firm. The virtual webinar, titled "Context Matters: Amplify Your Chatbot's Potential with LLM-Powered Intelligence," will unfold on August 3, 2023, at 8 A.M. PST.
— Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify
Chatbots have come a long way since their inception. However, the recent emergence of Large Language Models (LLMs) has taken their progress to a new height, enabling them to deliver more relevant and contextual responses.
Vishal Sharma, CTO of SearchUnify in conversation with Alan Pelz Sharpe, Founder & Principal Analyst, Deep Analysis will shed light on the rise of LLM-powered chatbots and their untapped potential in transforming the support landscape.
“While LLM-powered chatbots are capable of holding contextual and hyper-personalized interactions, they need to overcome challenges like hallucination, inaccuracy, and out-of-date data,” says Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify. “To address this, we utilize advanced frameworks like SearchUnify FRAG™ to improve the model’s accuracy and efficiency, resulting in increased relevance and enhanced ROI."
”The advent of large language models has been nothing short of extraordinary for chatbot technology. After all, they empower chatbots with contextual understanding for natural language responses,” states Alan Pelz Sharpe, Founder & Principal Analyst, Deep Analysis. “We are looking forward to partnering with SearchUnify for a webinar where we will explore the untapped possibilities of LLM-powered chatbots for modern businesses.”
To find more information or register for the webinar, click here.
About SearchUnify
SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform, by Grazitti Interactive, and is built on a machine learning and insights engine. The platform boasts a suite of AI-powered products, including Cognitive Search, Intelligent Chatbot (SUVA), Agent Helper, Knowbler, Escalation Predictor, and Community Helper. Leading enterprises globally rely on SearchUnify for revolutionizing information discovery and elevating support outcomes.
About Deep Analysis
Deep Analysis is a technology research and advisory firm specializing in the Unstructured Data Automation market. We are globally recognized advisors that share unparalleled expertise with our clients.
