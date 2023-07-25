Data Collection And Labeling Market Size, Share Report, Forecast, Trends And Industry Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Data Collection And Labeling Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Global Data Collection And Labeling Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the data collection and labeling market size is predicted to reach $7.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 26.2%.
The growth in the data collection and labeling market is due to increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest data collection and labeling market share. Major players in the data collection and labeling market include Reality AI, Globalme Localization Inc., Global Technology Solutions, Alegion Inc., Labelbox Inc.
Data Collection And Labeling Market Segments
• By Data Type: Text, Image Or Video, Audio
• By Application: Dataset Management, Security And Compliance, Data Quality Control, Workforce Management, Content Management, Catalogue Management, Sentiment Analysis, Other Applications
• By Vertical: Information Technology (IT), Automotive, Government, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-commerce, Other Verticals
• By Geography: The global data collection and labeling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Data collection and labeling are the processes of gathering and organizing relevant data for use in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models. Data collection involves gathering relevant data from a variety of sources, such as cameras, voice recorders, surveys, and web scraping, to create a comprehensive dataset. Data labeling is the process of compiling collected data with relevant information or labels to provide context to the dataset.
