Global Sun Care Products Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Sun Care Products Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the sun care products market analysis. As per TBRC’s sun care products market forecast, the sun care products market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.19 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5% through the forecast period.

The growing demand for organic and natural personal care products is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest sun care products market share. Major sun care products market leaders include L’Oreal SA, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Company, Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Shiseido Company Ltd., Estee Lauder Companies, Bioderma Laboratories, Burt’s Bees, Unilever plc, Kao Corporation, Bayer AG, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Weleda AG, Mary Kay Inc., Amorepacific Group.

Sun Care Products Market Segments
1) By Type: Self-Tanning Products, After-Sun Products, Sun Protection Products
2) By Gender: Male, Female, Unisex
3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

These types of care products refer to sunscreen products that come in a variety of formats, including creams, lotions, lip balms, hair tonics, and gels. Some or all of the sun's rays are absorbed, reflected, or scattered by the active components. These types of care products are used to protect the skin from the sun's harmful UV radiation.

