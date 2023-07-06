Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 05, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 5, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 9:35 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Hohenstein.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submits the following Report for the record which the Clerk will read:

  • The release of the Annual Voter Registration Report for 2022 from the Department of State.

 

The Speaker acknowledges receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding Actuarial Notes for the Following:

  • House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583;

  • House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by A01743;

  • House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by A01744;

  • House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584

  • House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by A01745;

  • House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by A01746

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1100

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 611

HB 1100

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 19        Professional Licensure

HB 1556   State Government

HB 1557   Finance

HB 1558   Health

                   

SB 146      Game and Fisheries

SB 765      Local Government

SB 774      Local Government

SB 775      Local Government

SB 784      Local Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1422      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 876        From Human Services as Committed

HB 611        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1100      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1422      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

SB 829

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Thursday, July 6, at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

