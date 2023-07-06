Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 05, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 5, 2023
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 9:35 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Hohenstein.
Communications Received
The Speaker submits the following Report for the record which the Clerk will read:
- The release of the Annual Voter Registration Report for 2022 from the Department of State.
The Speaker acknowledges receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding Actuarial Notes for the Following:
- House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583;
- House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by A01743;
- House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by A01744;
- House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584
- House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by A01745;
- House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by A01746
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1100
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 611
HB 1100
Bills Referred
HB 19 Professional Licensure
HB 1556 State Government
HB 1557 Finance
HB 1558 Health
SB 146 Game and Fisheries
SB 765 Local Government
SB 774 Local Government
SB 775 Local Government
SB 784 Local Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 1422 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 876 From Human Services as Committed
HB 611 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1100 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1422 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
SB 829
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Thursday, July 6, at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.