Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 05, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 5, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 9:35 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Hohenstein.

Communications Received

The Speaker submits the following Report for the record which the Clerk will read:

The release of the Annual Voter Registration Report for 2022 from the Department of State.

The Speaker acknowledges receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding Actuarial Notes for the Following:

1583; House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number

A01743; House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by

A01744; House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by

House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584

A01745; House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by

A01746 House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1100

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 611

HB 1100

Bills Referred

HB 19 Professional Licensure

HB 1556 State Government

HB 1557 Finance

HB 1558 Health

SB 146 Game and Fisheries

SB 765 Local Government

SB 774 Local Government

SB 775 Local Government

SB 784 Local Government

Bills Recommitted

HB 1422 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 876 From Human Services as Committed

HB 611 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1100 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1422 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

SB 829

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Thursday, July 6, at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.