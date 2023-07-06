Unveiling the Explosive Top 20 Hits on the IRMIX Radio Billboard Countdown - Beyonce and TS Madison Reign Supreme
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The IRMIX Radio Top 20 Billboard Countdown is back with an exciting lineup of the hottest tracks of the moment. Rob Martini kicks things off with his cool summer mix of "This Moment," setting the perfect tone for the countdown. However, reigning supreme at the top spot is Beyonce featuring TS Madison with their hit track "Cozy," continuing to captivate listeners with its infectious beats.
Jai Denise's "Are You the One?" is holding strong at number two, leaving fans wondering about the mysteries embedded within the lyrics. Making a significant climb, Doja Cat moves up to the fourth position with her catchy and energetic track "Attention." The countdown showcases a diverse range of genres and artists, ensuring there's something for everyone's taste.
Listeners can catch the IRMIX Radio Top 20 Billboard Countdown every Thursday at 12:00 p.m. EST. The show promises to deliver the latest and greatest hits, keeping music enthusiasts entertained and informed. If you don't want to miss out on the excitement, you can tune in to the live stream using this link: https://ais-edge105-live365-dal02.cdnstream.com/a67252.
In addition to the countdown, IRMIX Radio offers a weekly series on American History. This series was developed as a response to recent Book Bans occurring across the United States. Recognizing the importance of providing listeners and readers with valuable information beyond music, IRMIX Radio aims to keep its audience engaged with news that impacts our lives on a daily basis.
Without further delay, let's dive into the IRMIX Radio Top 20 Billboard Countdown:
1. Beyonce featuring TS Madison - "Cozy"
2. Jai Denise - "Are You the One?"
3. Musiq Soulchild - "I'm Really Tryna F**K Wichu"
4. Doja Cat - "Attention"
5. The Weeknd feat. Ariana Grande - "Die for You"
6. Ice Spice featuring Nicki Minaj - "Princess Diana"
7. Aliah Sheffield - "Boo Boo the Fool"
8. Dreamer Isioma - "Gimme A Chance"
9. Masego - "Who Cares Anyway"
10. Maulo - "Steady"
11. Cuhdeejah featuring Black Snoop - "Energy"
12. Juan NW - "Move Your Body"
13. Jackson Wang featuring Ciara - "Slow"
14. Next By Nature featuring Next and Naughty By Nature - "That's Me"
15. The Weeknd featuring Playboi Carti and Madonna - "Popular"
16. Reckless Rhymacide - "We Came to Party"
17. Mattn & Marco - "Toxic"
18. Genia - "Jaded"
19. Intelligent Diva featuring SFR Beats - "I Know You Like Me"
20. Rob Martini - "This Moment"
The IRMIX Radio Top 20 Billboard Countdown offers an array of chart-topping hits that are sure to keep you grooving. From the dynamic collaborations to the infectious melodies, each track has its own unique charm. Make sure to stay tuned and stay connected with IRMIX Radio for the latest updates in music and beyond.
