IDENTEC SOLUTIONS upgrades Terminal Tracker hardware components for enhanced functionality
The optimised Shock Sensor VSM400 enables terminal operators to monitor shock events in their fleet for better operational safety and process improvements.LUSTENAU, AUSTRIA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, leading supplier of innovative wireless solutions, now upgrades their Terminal Tracker solution with an improved Shock Sensor VSM 400. It serves to detect shocks and bumps but also to be used as a compass.
The new generation of the tried and tested solution excites with excites with industry's latest design standards and optimized field data capture. With an efficient configuration mode, the powerful solution is tailored to the needs of terminal operators around the world.
The new Shock Sensor will be used in future Terminal Tracker installations. As the VSM400 hardware is compatible with the old Shock Sensor made by IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, it can retrofit or scale existing installations and support container terminal automation.
"The state-of-the-art Shock Sensor VSM400 comes with more robust components and industry standard connectors", says Marcus Pereira, Product Manager of Terminal Tracker at IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, "and, therefore, will serve us well in the comming years."
The Shock Sensor VSM400 can be used to monitor shocks in the vehicle itself and/or in parts of it (such as the spreader). The hardware sensitivity can be tuned to increase or reduce the range of shock events that will be captured by the product - shocks can be generated by collision, but also by bumps and more general situations in the operation of the vehicle.
The compass is a new functionality of VSM400. By changing its configuration, this new piece of hardware can work as a Shock Sensor or a compass. When used in a Terminal Tracker environment, the compass can provide important data to the vehicle monitoring service.
The VSM400 was built by IDENTEC SOLUTIONS in close co-operation with global crane manufacturer Konecranes, one of Identec’s biggest customer of the Shock Sensor.
With its advanced features and state-of-the-art technology, Terminal Tracker is the ultimate tool for optimizing container terminal operations and maximizing efficiency. Seamlessly integrating with existing terminal infrastructure, this game-changing system offers real-time visibility and control, empowering terminal operators like never before. It brings unprecedented insights into container movements, equipment utilization, and resource allocation, enabling managers to streamline processes and reduce bottlenecks. Its intuitive interface provides a comprehensive overview of terminal activities, with customizable dashboards and detailed reports, ensuring management stay on top of operations at all times. Terminal Tracker's robust analytics capabilities unlock actionable data-driven insights, allowing the operations team to make informed decisions and proactively address challenges. Whether managing a busy port or a bustling rail yard, Terminal Tracker is a trusted ally and an independent solution, bringing efficiency, productivity, and innovation to the heart of container terminal operations. A big step toward port automation.
As a trusted partner in the TIC4.0 journey, Identec Solutions continues to shape the industrial landscape, revolutionizing the maritime industries and propelling them towards a more efficient, sustainable, and interconnected future.
For a more detailled description of what VSM400 does within Terminal Tracker, continue reading here: https://www.identecsolutions.com/shock-management-terminal-tracker-module
About IDENTEC SOLUTIONS
IDENTEC SOLUTIONS AG was founded in 1999 in Lustenau, Austria. The company has branches in Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany and a sales office in Great Britain. It is a leading global provider of innovative, wireless localisation solutions to improve efficiency and safety in rough and particularly challenging industrial environments. The industry-leading digital solutions are used in the fields of oil & gas, container ports, mining & tunnelling as well as in the smart factory / Industry 4.0 sector.
Marek Buzinkay
Identec Solutions
+ +43 55778738716
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube