DistroTV and One Plus Smart TVs partner to bring Free Streaming Service

DistroTV and One Plus TV Partnership will enable millions of smart TV users with free 24/7 access to hundreds of Indian and International streaming channels

SAN BRUNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DistroTV, one of the largest independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) app, today announced that it is expanding its content offerings to OnePlus TV. Now millions of OnePlus TV users can stream DistroTV’s impressive and diverse content lineup with 270+ Channels globally and 180 channels in India for free, anytime on the OnePlus TV platform.

DistroTV features more than 270 Channels globally and 180 channels in India and growing, with everything from news, sports, movies, music & entertainment, and lifestyle content. This includes original content and new channel offerings that cater to Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, English, Punjabi and adding more languages and channels.

“We are excited to partner with OnePlus TV. India is a large and vibrant digital market with Smart TV volumes at more than 90% of all new Televisions sold in the country. We are bringing the best of Indian and International FAST content to the Indian audiences and our connected devices” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV.

“The Connected TV ecosystem with FAST is bringing premium and brand safe AVOD opportunity with long form content partners on the live streaming channels. This partnership will emerge as a significant source of entertainment for OxygenPlay viewers. We will drive significant growth on viewership and revenue for content owners. The advertisers will get an opportunity of reaching the lean back large screen premium audiences in the country with DistroTV” said Vikas Khanchandani CEO DistroScale, India, SEA and MENA.

About DistroTV

DistroTV is the largest, independent, free, ad-supported streaming television service on the market. Launched in 2019 by parent company DistroScale, the platform caters to a multicultural, rapidly expanding, globally-minded audience of passionate viewers. Satisfying the growing demand for premium video content in multiple languages, DistroTV delivers premium video content from producers globally across North America, the UK, Bollywood, Latin America, China, Southeast Asia, and growing. With more than 270 channels plus thousands of Video on Demand (VOD) shows, DistroTV cultivates content that covers a broad spectrum of topics to connect with people’s passion points around Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, News, Documentaries and International Content in live, linear and video-on-demand formats. DistroTV is available to stream for free on the web, as well as through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and major smart TV platforms including TCL.

About DistroScale

DistroTV is the first direct-to-consumer offering from DistroScale, a technology company founded in 2013 and known for providing a global clientele of thousands of media properties with the industry’s most comprehensive video platform for web, apps, and streaming. DistroScale is an all-in-one solution providing infrastructure, content delivery, curation, analytics and a full suite of monetization options. Video enabled by DistroScale reaches more than 250 million visitors per month. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To become a DistroTV viewer, visit www.distro.tv. More information on DistroScale & DistroTV is available at www.distroscale.com.