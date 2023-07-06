Introducing Do Your Order: Showcasing Revolutionary Restaurant Technology at Web Summit 2023
Do Your Order, a leading restaurant software provider, will join Web Summit 2023 in Lisbon and Restaurant & Bar Tech Live in London on Oct 10-11, 2023.LONDON, ENGLAND, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading restaurant software solutions provider, Do Your Order, will be participating in the highly anticipated Web Summit 2023 in Lisbon and Restaurant & Bar Tech Live in London on October 10-11, 2023. The company will seize this opportunity to present its cutting-edge restaurant technology, including POS systems, KDS systems, digital QR menu services, and table order management software.
*Tasting Success: Do Your Order's Impressive First Year*
In just over a year since its inception, Do Your Order has swiftly established itself as a trusted and innovative provider of software solutions for the restaurant industry. Renowned for its focus on simplicity, affordability, and scalability, the company has become the preferred choice for restaurants seeking operational efficiency and enhanced customer experiences.
Ryccardo D’Alessio, CEO of Do Your Order, expressed his excitement about participating in these events, stating, "We are thrilled to showcase our latest technology solutions to the restaurant industry. Our products aim to streamline restaurant operations, reduce customer wait times, and ultimately drive revenue. We firmly believe that our solutions will revolutionize the way restaurant owners and managers operate their businesses."
World-Class Events: Web Summit and Restaurant & Bar Tech Live
Web Summit, the world's largest technology conference held annually in Lisbon, attracts over 70,000 attendees from around the globe. Similarly, Restaurant & Bar Tech Live, hosted at ExCeL London, is Europe's premier exhibition focusing on emerging technology transforming the restaurant and bar industry. These events serve as an ideal platform for Do Your Order to connect with restaurant owners, managers, and industry professionals worldwide.
During the upcoming events, Do Your Order will demonstrate a plethora of features from its state-of-the-art POS system. These include digital menus, inventory management, KDS, table and order management, self-ordering, promotions, reporting, workforce management, loyalty programs, reservations, and deliveries. Through engaging demonstrations and presentations, the software provider aims to underscore why their all-in-one packages are the perfect choice for both new and established businesses.
Commitment to Innovation and Growth
Do Your Order's participation in these events reflects its dedication to innovation and growth as a relatively new player in the market. With a strong customer-centric approach and a forward-thinking mindset, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the restaurant industry.
About Do Your Order
Do Your Order is a Swiss-based company specializing in restaurant software solutions for clients of all sizes and profiles. Its comprehensive POS system enhances client experiences while driving sales and profit margins. Offering user-friendly packages that bring restaurants into the modern era, the company combines expertise in administration, finance, and IT to establish its position among the top restaurant software developers.
