Canadian School Bus Violator Funded Awareness Program; Future News
CMVTC is a Canadian company that creates innovative Canadian solutions such as school bus arm cameras, to increase Students’ Safety on School Buses.
CMVTC’s first program proving pilots using CrossSafe Canadian developed video technologies, was completed in Toronto, Halifax and Dartmouth in 2009. This confirmed School Bus Drivers’ fears of the high number of illegal and dangerous drive-bys of a stopped school bus. CMVTC’s CrossSafe pilot completed in 2015 in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, conclusively proved the effectiveness of a scaled Violator Funded Media Driven Awareness Through Enforcement program.
“The CrossSafe system takes this onus away from the bus driver. The system is fully automated, freeing up the bus driver to fully concentrate on their main duties. We process the violations, from HD plate capture & secured video acquisition to ticket mailing. ACS 2010”
This release brings light to the Canadian Violator-Funded Awareness Through Enforcement program and a Future News Special Report encouraging basic provincial legislation upgrades.
CS National News - Breaking News - Report 2 Seq 5 Video *turn on sound
The primary objective of any Student School Bus Safety Technology, is to actually increase the level of student safety.
The Canadian CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement technologies and programs effectively accomplishes this by engaging the media by repeatedly increasing public awareness of the human and financial cost of passing a stopped school bus. Repeatedly headlining this message to the driving public has definitively proven to be the most effective method of increasing student crossing safety by a substantial margin.
CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement is focused on reducing actual violations to near zero at net zero cost for Canadian School Divisions. The program is designed to be a recuperative revenue stream program with long lasting results, while enforcing persistent violations during the course of the program. CrossSafe Awareness programs are directly scaled to the violation income, the more violations, the greater the media coverage, the greater the public awareness, the greater the student safety.
While this may be a strong revenue stream for the city, province, and violation processor, it does little for mass public awareness and thus becomes less about student safety and more about revenues and profits, instead of saving student lives. CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement is focused on a self-sustaining Awareness program that encompasses media coverage, drive training & testing and insurance company engagement.
About CMVTC;
Developed the world’s first School Stop Arm Camera in 2004. Processed patents on the first Stop Arm Camera and cabling system in 2010. Improved and enhanced video, recorder, secured data transmission, special school bus video features and functions while enhancing the CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement program for over 18 years. Find more at https://mjgtechnologies.com/crosssafe-program/.
Contact:
Maurice J Gregoire; 1 855 926-7233, m.gregoire@cmvtc.ca, President
Maurice Gregoire
MJG Technologies
m.gregoire@cmvtc.ca
