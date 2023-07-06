PageProof launches importing comments from Adobe Acrobat PDF files
PageProof releases a world-first feature: the ability to import Adobe Acrobat PDF comments and markup onto a PageProof proof.
By consolidating all feedback in PageProof, double-ups and work-arounds are reduced 10x.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PageProof, the industry-leading online proofing platform for agencies and marketing teams, today announced the launch of another ground-breaking feature: the ability to import Acrobat PDF comments and markup into PageProof.
“Our PDF comment import feature is a perfect example of how PageProof brings reviewers together regardless of their preferred way of working,” says Gemma Hurst, CEO of PageProof. “We love getting teams on the same page and saving designers hours of time.”
The PDF import feature makes consolidating feedback from different sources seamless. Allowing you to import PDF markup and comments from Adobe Acrobat directly into PageProof with just a few clicks. Additional benefits of the PDF import feature include:
• The comment status can be imported and matched to the PageProof status of unmarked, to-do, and done.
• View details of the source data for each imported comment.
• Easily filter comments for those imported from the PDF.
• In combination with the PageProof Adobe add-on, comments and markup are overlaid on the creative file, and can easily be actioned as done.
• Ability to import comments as private to your team, if your PageProof plan has the private comments features turned on.
“This innovation is the most efficient way to bring all your team together, whether they use PageProof online proofing or Acrobat PDF commenting,” says Marcus Radich, CTO of PageProof. “By consolidating all feedback in PageProof, double-ups and work-arounds are reduced 10x.”
It has never been easier to bring teams together, regardless of how they prefer to work. Best of all, the simplicity of importing PDF markup and comments from Adobe Acrobat directly onto the proof results in improved efficiency and accuracy of approvals.
To learn more about PageProof’s PDF comment import feature visit: https://blog.pageproof.com/streamline-collaboration-with-pdf-markup-the-complete-guide
About PageProof
PageProof is a leading online proofing platform that makes the review and approval of creative work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with your team with just a few clicks. With powerful tools to automate workflow, review work, and make sure everything is pixel perfect, providing feedback is simple. PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted online proofing solution that offers native integrations and support for all your design, communication, and project management tools.
Learn more at pageproof.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
