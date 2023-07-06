Albee A-Z exhibit at Oradell Libary with 7/10/23 Invitation to reading of BOX-MAO-BOX.
EINPresswire.com/ -- We have worked with Fractured Atlas since 2014 to secure donations or grants for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc on an annual basis.
We completed the Edward Albee installation for my showcase at the Oradell Libary.
Albee: A to Z now until 7/31/23.
From a rendering of the set design for ALL OVER (1971) to a woodcut cover on ZOO STORY (1958).
A major feature story on THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1980) in the NYTimes to a copy of 3 Tall Women that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1994.
His TONY award citations for Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf (1963) to a landmark revival of TINY ALICE (1970).We thank Oradell Library for their support.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.,presents Edward Albee's play BOX-MAO-BOX (in a staged reading).July 10th at 7 pm.
With Patricia Flynn, Ellen Lanese, Don Zirilli and Anthony Spaldo and Christine Conforti.Direction by Daniel P Quinn.By Special Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, NYC
We look forward to our return to Oradell Public Library where we performed William Carlos Williams' PATERSON with Patricia Flynn and Christine Conforti in 2019.
375 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649,
United States +1 201 262 2613
We are grateful to Friends of the Oradell Library, and ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., for their support.
On Tiananmen Square 1989-2023
Your comment has been approved!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts with The New York Times community.
Daniel P Quinn | New Jersey 6/7/23
I remember Tianamen Square while it was happening, and felt crushed as well in mind, if nor body.
View your comment
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/07/opinion/tiananmen-square-chinese-massacre.html#commentsContainer&permid=125592775:125592775
ArtsPR: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
With Film Freeway we won 25 Awards 12/20-7/23.
http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_/
ArtsPRunlimited,Inc | 351 Broad St, B1702, Newark, NJ 07104
Daniel P Quinn
We completed the Edward Albee installation for my showcase at the Oradell Libary.
Albee: A to Z now until 7/31/23.
From a rendering of the set design for ALL OVER (1971) to a woodcut cover on ZOO STORY (1958).
A major feature story on THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1980) in the NYTimes to a copy of 3 Tall Women that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1994.
His TONY award citations for Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf (1963) to a landmark revival of TINY ALICE (1970).We thank Oradell Library for their support.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.,presents Edward Albee's play BOX-MAO-BOX (in a staged reading).July 10th at 7 pm.
With Patricia Flynn, Ellen Lanese, Don Zirilli and Anthony Spaldo and Christine Conforti.Direction by Daniel P Quinn.By Special Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, NYC
We look forward to our return to Oradell Public Library where we performed William Carlos Williams' PATERSON with Patricia Flynn and Christine Conforti in 2019.
375 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649,
United States +1 201 262 2613
We are grateful to Friends of the Oradell Library, and ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., for their support.
On Tiananmen Square 1989-2023
Your comment has been approved!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts with The New York Times community.
Daniel P Quinn | New Jersey 6/7/23
I remember Tianamen Square while it was happening, and felt crushed as well in mind, if nor body.
View your comment
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/07/opinion/tiananmen-square-chinese-massacre.html#commentsContainer&permid=125592775:125592775
ArtsPR: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
With Film Freeway we won 25 Awards 12/20-7/23.
http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_/
ArtsPRunlimited,Inc | 351 Broad St, B1702, Newark, NJ 07104
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here