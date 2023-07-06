Albee A-Z exhibit at Oradell Libary with 7/10/23 Invitation to reading of BOX-MAO-BOX.

ORADELL, NJ, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We have worked with Fractured Atlas since 2014 to secure donations or grants for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc on an annual basis.

We completed the Edward Albee installation for my showcase at the Oradell Libary.

Albee: A to Z now until 7/31/23.

From a rendering of the set design for ALL OVER (1971) to a woodcut cover on ZOO STORY (1958).

A major feature story on THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1980) in the NYTimes to a copy of 3 Tall Women that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1994.

His TONY award citations for Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf (1963) to a landmark revival of TINY ALICE (1970).We thank Oradell Library for their support.

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.,presents Edward Albee's play BOX-MAO-BOX (in a staged reading).July 10th at 7 pm.


With Patricia Flynn, Ellen Lanese, Don Zirilli and Anthony Spaldo and Christine Conforti.﻿Direction by Daniel P Quinn.﻿By Special Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, NYC


We look forward to our return to Oradell Public Library where we performed William Carlos Williams' PATERSON with Patricia Flynn and Christine Conforti in 2019.

375 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649,

United States +1 201 262 2613

We are grateful to Friends of the Oradell Library, and ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., for their support.

On Tiananmen Square 1989-2023

Daniel P Quinn | New Jersey 6/7/23


I remember Tianamen Square while it was happening, and felt crushed as well in mind, if nor body.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/07/opinion/tiananmen-square-chinese-massacre.html#commentsContainer&permid=125592775:125592775


ArtsPR: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support


With Film Freeway we won 25 Awards 12/20-7/23.

http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_/

ArtsPRunlimited,Inc | 351 Broad St, B1702, Newark, NJ 07104

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

