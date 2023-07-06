Kinesio Taping® Association International Presents 32nd Kinesio Medical Taping Research Symposium in Japan October 14-15
EINPresswire.com/ -- Be one of the experts to join us in beautiful Tokyo to share and learn concepts of Kinesio Medical Taping and Dr. Kase Therapy (DKT)!
October 14 & 15, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo, Japan, hosts the 32nd International Kinesio Taping® Association International Symposium which provides a great opportunity to learn from a diverse field of experts how to use Kinesio Medical Taping in your practice and for your patients.
The Purpose: To share and compare high level research on Kinesio Medical Taping.
The Bonus Benefit: To mingle and socialize with top Kinesio Taping experts from throughout the world including getting to spend time with Dr. Kase.
The KTAI Research Symposium also includes a Social Dinner which offers an excellent opportunity to spend time with Dr. Kase and get to know other Kinesio Taping experts, researchers, and enthusiasts from all over the world.
There will also be an optional Tour of Tokyo on October 16, 2023. Come join us for a day of fun, laughter, and beautiful sites.
Day one will be packed with enthralling and inspiring speakers from all over the world. Learn the difference between Kinesio Medical Taping and Kinesio Taping Method (KTM). Learn DKT treatment straight from the source – Dr. Kase. Learn how our keynote speaker, Dr. Deanna Mercer, an orthopedic surgeon, uses EDF® taping to improve post-op recovery. End the day with a fun dinner.
Day two will be full of a variety of workshops, so you can have hands-on experience of the techniques you learned on day one. Examples of workshops include advanced techniques of KMT®, equine and canine taping, pediatric taping, and DKT treatment.
This symposium will be like no other conference you’ve been to. You don’t want to miss it!
Reserve your spot now, Space is limited for this symposium.
Here are some of the presentations:
Kinesio® Medical Taping with Founder and inventor of Kinesio Tape Dr. Kenzo Kase®
Seven Years of Follow-Up with Kinesio Medical Taping for Incomplete Spinal Cord Injury: Case Report by Dr. Nihan Ozunlu Pekyavas PhD, PT, CKTI
Dr. Joanna Katzman MD, will talk about Kinesio Medical taping and how it is utilized in the Pain Clinic.
Dr. Luis Marcovecchio MD, Sterile Taping in Pain From Chronic Leg Ulcers
And Many More!
Danielle Sanchez
October 14 & 15, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo, Japan, hosts the 32nd International Kinesio Taping® Association International Symposium which provides a great opportunity to learn from a diverse field of experts how to use Kinesio Medical Taping in your practice and for your patients.
The Purpose: To share and compare high level research on Kinesio Medical Taping.
The Bonus Benefit: To mingle and socialize with top Kinesio Taping experts from throughout the world including getting to spend time with Dr. Kase.
The KTAI Research Symposium also includes a Social Dinner which offers an excellent opportunity to spend time with Dr. Kase and get to know other Kinesio Taping experts, researchers, and enthusiasts from all over the world.
There will also be an optional Tour of Tokyo on October 16, 2023. Come join us for a day of fun, laughter, and beautiful sites.
Day one will be packed with enthralling and inspiring speakers from all over the world. Learn the difference between Kinesio Medical Taping and Kinesio Taping Method (KTM). Learn DKT treatment straight from the source – Dr. Kase. Learn how our keynote speaker, Dr. Deanna Mercer, an orthopedic surgeon, uses EDF® taping to improve post-op recovery. End the day with a fun dinner.
Day two will be full of a variety of workshops, so you can have hands-on experience of the techniques you learned on day one. Examples of workshops include advanced techniques of KMT®, equine and canine taping, pediatric taping, and DKT treatment.
This symposium will be like no other conference you’ve been to. You don’t want to miss it!
Reserve your spot now, Space is limited for this symposium.
Here are some of the presentations:
Kinesio® Medical Taping with Founder and inventor of Kinesio Tape Dr. Kenzo Kase®
Seven Years of Follow-Up with Kinesio Medical Taping for Incomplete Spinal Cord Injury: Case Report by Dr. Nihan Ozunlu Pekyavas PhD, PT, CKTI
Dr. Joanna Katzman MD, will talk about Kinesio Medical taping and how it is utilized in the Pain Clinic.
Dr. Luis Marcovecchio MD, Sterile Taping in Pain From Chronic Leg Ulcers
And Many More!
Danielle Sanchez
Kinesio Holding Corporation
+1 505-856-2029
dsanchez@kinesiotaping.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok