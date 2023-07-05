Leadership Tennessee Names DCS Commissioner Quin to Class X

Leadership Tennessee, a collective with a mission to foster non-partisan dialogue on issues of state importance, has named DCS Commissioner Margie Quin to its 2023–2024 Signature Program Class X.

The cohort includes representatives from 14 Tennessee counties with diverse professional experience in business, government, education, and nonprofit sectors.

Over the course of 10 months, the cohort will visit all corners of the state to analyze the challenges Tennessee faces and work together to identify the best solutions and opportunities for improvement. The statewide study will result in concrete plans to continue dialogue and actions addressing the most serious issues uncovered.

“Leadership Tennessee is a storied program with a history of enacting change,” said Margie Quin, Commissioner, DCS, Class X member. “I’m energized to work with fellow Tennesseans on the unique issues facing our state.”

The group was chosen by a selection committee co-chaired by Valoria Armstrong and John Tolsma, both graduates of Leadership Tennessee. Candidates are evaluated based on the following criteria: leadership experience, a history of addressing statewide issues in both a personal and professional capacity and a strong understanding of the challenges Tennessee faces today.

“Collaboration is critical as we continue to work together in progressing Tennessee forward,” said Alfred Degrafinreid II, president and CEO of Leadership Tennessee. “Tennessee looks starkly different today compared to when this program began 10 years ago, and every year we face new and challenging issues. I’m confident in the diverse makeup of this class and know that these are the right individuals to create meaningful change across the state.”

Previous classes have been able to facilitate numerous community engagement sessions across the state. Since Leadership Tennessee’s founding, more than 500 members have graduated through both the Signature Program and Leadership Tennessee NEXT, which is dedicated to emerging leaders.

The cohort’s work will begin in August and run through June of 2024.

ABOUT LEADERSHIP TENNESSEE

Leadership Tennessee was founded in 2013 as an initiative of the College of Leadership and Public Service at Lipscomb University, and in 2021, it launched as an independent 501(c)(3). The program fosters collaborative, non-partisan dialogue on issues of state importance, connecting a network of diverse leaders and engaged citizens. Citizens with demonstrated community and professional leadership from every region of the state bring their diverse backgrounds and experiences to an in-depth exploration of the complex issues facing Tennessee, with a focus on how leaders can collaborate to effectively address those issues.

