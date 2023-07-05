Submit Release
Motor vehicle crash / Berlin Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A3003752                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner

STATION:            VSP Berlin                        

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 7/5/23 / 1450 hrs.

STREET: US Rte. 2

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Farrs Landing

WEATHER:         clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sean Canton

AGE: 34 

SEAT BELT? n/a

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor

INJURIES: non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/5/2023 Vermont State Police, Waterbury Fire Dept. and Waterbury Ambulance Service responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on US Rte. 2 in Waterbury.  

Investigation determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound on US Rte. 2, went off the south edge of the roadway, and struck a guardrail. 

Canton was evaluated by Waterbury EMS at the scene and declined further medical attention.  He was ticketed for operating a motorcycle without a helmet. 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7056703 T23 VSA 1256

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

