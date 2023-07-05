Motor vehicle crash / Berlin Barracks
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A3003752
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/5/23 / 1450 hrs.
STREET: US Rte. 2
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Farrs Landing
WEATHER: clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sean Canton
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? n/a
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor
INJURIES: non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/5/2023 Vermont State Police, Waterbury Fire Dept. and Waterbury Ambulance Service responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on US Rte. 2 in Waterbury.
Investigation determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound on US Rte. 2, went off the south edge of the roadway, and struck a guardrail.
Canton was evaluated by Waterbury EMS at the scene and declined further medical attention. He was ticketed for operating a motorcycle without a helmet.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7056703 T23 VSA 1256
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.