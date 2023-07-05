Town of East Hampton, NY, Digitizes Permitting & Licensing with OpenGov
The Town of East Hampton was crippled by manual data entry and paper processes in its permitting process. OpenGov provided a solution.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crippled by manual data entry and paper processes, the Town of East Hampton, NY needed to streamline its permitting and licensing work. To transition this work to a digital platform the Town chose OpenGov, a leading software provider known for its comprehensive solutions for local government.
Nestled at the eastern tip of Long Island, East Hampton is known for its charming villages and hamlets. Despite its charm, the Town’s permitting and licensing was held back by error-prone systems that required an overwhelming number of manual steps, leading to frustration among employees and residents. Looking for a solution to automate permitting and licensing, remove siloes between departments, and improve efficiency, the Town found OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, a robust platform designed to reduce errors and streamline processes.
With the introduction of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, East Hampton anticipates a transformation in its permitting and licensing work. The switch will automate critical tasks, enhancing the Town's efficiency and reducing the potential for errors. Furthermore, the new system will improve interdepartmental collaboration, reinforcing East Hampton's reputation for efficiency and community-centered service delivery.
The Town of East Hampton joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
