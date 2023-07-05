Palestinian Archbishop, HIs Eminence the Archbishop Melchisdeck Strongly Condemns Quran Burning
American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council, president lodges protest with Swedish Embassy.WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As an American Muslim faith leader dedicated to fighting Islamophobia and elevating Muslim voices to dispel misconceptions about Islam, AMMWEC strongly condemn the recent incident of burning a Quran outside a mosque in Sweden, which took place on one of the holiest days in Islam. This despicable act has sparked outrage not only within our community but also among people of faith around the world who have reached out to us, showing solidarity in these trying times.
It is deeply saddening to witness such a disrespectful act that not only hurts the sentiments of Muslims worldwide but also hinders the progress we have thus far made in promoting religious freedom and interfaith harmony. People of faith must stand united against such acts of hatred and violence.
As followers of Islam, it is incumbent upon the Muslims to emulate the exemplary standards that Islam has set, particularly when confronted with animosity. In order to bridge gaps and dispel misconceptions, Muslims must earnestly engage with individuals who may hold apprehensions or harbor fear towards us. In line with the principles set forth by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), it is crucial for Muslims, to respond nonviolently. Muslims must take the higher road like the Prophet of Islam, PBUH, did when faced with hatred. This is the time for Muslims to show to the world and that they practice the values of forgiveness, forbearance taught by the Prophet of Islam and not respond to violence with violence.
His Eminence, the Palestinian Orthodox Archbishop Melchisdeck, has vehemently condemns the burning of the Holy Quran. His Eminence has stated, "We condemn this act as irresponsible and immoral, an act of violence against the Islamic religion but also all religions,” Archbishop Melchisdeck said. “These action and position does not in any way, shape or form represent the position of Christian Orthodox throughout the world. As Palestinian Orthodox Christians we assure you of our solidarity in condemning this despicable act, we also believe that it is incumbent upon all of us to work together, hand in hand, to renounce fanaticism and violence, which constitute the greatest threat to religion."
Anila Ali, the President of the American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, adds, "As a faith leader in America, fighting Islamophobia and hate for 20 years, I understand that responding to these acts of hatred with violent threats only worsens the situation. As responsible Muslims, we must continue our work of building interfaith harmony to strengthen our communities against all forms of hate and extremist ideologues. Furthermore, these despicable acts of hate, give impetus to terrorist organizations and act as a tool for recruitment."
The American Muslim and multifaith community join hands with people of faith worldwide in standing against Islamophobia and hatred. Through peaceful means, AMMWEC will continue to champion understanding, dialogue, and compassion in order to foster harmony among all religious communities.
