Used Cars Marketplace Aggregator Creates Vehicle Inventory Upload Interface Software
Creates new exporting software platform for independent dealers who do not yet have a website or data service provider.
it is no longer realistic to depend solely on drive-by traffic and street signs to advertise a dealer’s inventory”WEST PALM BEACH, FL , USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SOUTH FLORIDA USED CARS and AUTO BUYERS MARKET, a used cars shopping platform with its own newspaper in South Florida, has released a data exporting software platform for dealers who do not yet have a website or data service provider.
It is increasingly important for used cars dealers to have websites, with data providers that can syndicate inventory data to third party platforms to advertise inventory on used car shopping sites and classifieds platforms without dealers having to manually post inventory to multiple platforms.
"Our sales team continue to visit dealers who have yet to put their business online and, in a world, where most of the used car shopping is taking place online, it is no longer realistic to depend solely on drive-by traffic and street signs to advertise a dealer’s inventory. Even having a single website by itself is just not enough. Inventory must be searchable and found on multiple shopping portals and classified sites " said CEO John Colascione.
The new platform, which can be viewed at UploadVehicles.com, is an invite-only platform where dealers can upload inventory data and photos of the vehicles on their lot and the software will then send this inventory to a database platform which can then automatically dispatch and syndicate to shopping portals, classified sites, as well as a stand-alone dealer site for consumers.
The UploadVehicles.com service is a free add on for dealers who are considering or have already signed up for services and need it.
About South Florida Used Cars Inc.
Service allowing consumers to search and find used cars for sale in South Florida, incorporating Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties. Vehicles available are provided by participating dealers. Consumers find the service through syndicated ads, search advertising, social media, and with premium web addresses such as PalmBeachUsedCars.com, BrowardUsedCars.com, MiamiDadeUsedCars.com. South Florida Used Cars Inc., The Best Place for Used Cars in South Florida™
