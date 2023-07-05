Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,308 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,152 in the last 365 days.

Used Cars Marketplace Aggregator Creates Vehicle Inventory Upload Interface Software

South Florida Used Cars Magazine

South Florida Used Cars Magazine

Creates new exporting software platform for independent dealers who do not yet have a website or data service provider.

it is no longer realistic to depend solely on drive-by traffic and street signs to advertise a dealer’s inventory”
— John Colascione
WEST PALM BEACH, FL , USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SOUTH FLORIDA USED CARS and AUTO BUYERS MARKET, a used cars shopping platform with its own newspaper in South Florida, has released a data exporting software platform for dealers who do not yet have a website or data service provider.

It is increasingly important for used cars dealers to have websites, with data providers that can syndicate inventory data to third party platforms to advertise inventory on used car shopping sites and classifieds platforms without dealers having to manually post inventory to multiple platforms.

"Our sales team continue to visit dealers who have yet to put their business online and, in a world, where most of the used car shopping is taking place online, it is no longer realistic to depend solely on drive-by traffic and street signs to advertise a dealer’s inventory. Even having a single website by itself is just not enough. Inventory must be searchable and found on multiple shopping portals and classified sites " said CEO John Colascione.

The new platform, which can be viewed at UploadVehicles.com, is an invite-only platform where dealers can upload inventory data and photos of the vehicles on their lot and the software will then send this inventory to a database platform which can then automatically dispatch and syndicate to shopping portals, classified sites, as well as a stand-alone dealer site for consumers.

The UploadVehicles.com service is a free add on for dealers who are considering or have already signed up for services and need it.

About South Florida Used Cars Inc.
Service allowing consumers to search and find used cars for sale in South Florida, incorporating Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties. Vehicles available are provided by participating dealers. Consumers find the service through syndicated ads, search advertising, social media, and with premium web addresses such as PalmBeachUsedCars.com, BrowardUsedCars.com, MiamiDadeUsedCars.com. South Florida Used Cars Inc., The Best Place for Used Cars in South Florida™

For more information, please visit either www.southfloridausedcars.com

John Colascione
Searchen Networks®
+1 561-370-7366
email us here

You just read:

Used Cars Marketplace Aggregator Creates Vehicle Inventory Upload Interface Software

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more