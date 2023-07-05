Williston Barracks / TT Unit Fire
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A10004200
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR Z. EXANTUS
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/05/2023; 1350
TOWN: CHARLOTTE
STREET: RT 7 PULL OFF / PATTON WOODS RD
WEATHER: CLEAR
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: DAVID APOWHID
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: GANSEVOORT, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 1995
VEHICLE MAKE: LBT INC
VEHICLE MODEL: LBT INC TRAILER
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: RIGHT REAR SIDE OF TRAILER
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/05/23 at 1350, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a Tractor Trailer on fire attached to a HAZMAT Trailer carrying diesel located near RT 7 and Patton Woods Road in the Town of Charlotte. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of controlled rest in the pull off, while present the trailer on fire was removed from the semi. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, David Apowhid, was traveling north on RT 7 heading to Williston. Apowhid stated he started to see some smoke coming from the trailer tires, he gradually pulled himself in the pull off, which as a result started a fire on the right back rear well. The caused of the fire, is still being investigated by Department of Motor Vehicle. As a result, Apowhid sustained no injuries and due to disabling damage to the vehicle it was removed by Rick’s Towing.
Troopers were assisted by Charlotte Fire Department, Department of Motor Vehicle and Rick’s Towing.