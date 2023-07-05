Submit Release
Williston Barracks / TT Unit Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23A10004200                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR Z. EXANTUS 

STATION: WILLISTON                                           

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2023; 1350

TOWN: CHARLOTTE

STREET: RT 7 PULL OFF / PATTON WOODS RD

WEATHER: CLEAR    

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: DAVID APOWHID

AGE:  68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: GANSEVOORT, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1995

VEHICLE MAKE: LBT INC

VEHICLE MODEL: LBT INC TRAILER

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: RIGHT REAR SIDE OF TRAILER

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 07/05/23 at 1350, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a Tractor Trailer on fire attached to a HAZMAT Trailer carrying diesel located near RT 7 and Patton Woods Road in the Town of Charlotte. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle at a position of controlled rest in the pull off, while present the trailer on fire was removed from the semi. Further investigation revealed that the sole operator, David Apowhid, was traveling north on RT 7 heading to Williston. Apowhid stated he started to see some smoke coming from the trailer tires, he gradually pulled himself in the pull off, which as a result started a fire on the right back rear well.  The caused of the fire, is still being investigated by Department of Motor Vehicle. As a result, Apowhid sustained no injuries and due to disabling damage to the vehicle it was removed by Rick’s Towing.

 

Troopers were assisted by Charlotte Fire Department, Department of Motor Vehicle and Rick’s Towing.

 

