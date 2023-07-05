Libbey Reaffirms Itself as Total Tabletop Leader with Rebrand

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1818, foodservice professionals around the world have come to know Libbey for its beautiful, durable, and innovative tabletop products. In that time, Libbey has grown from producing only glassware to offering a full assortment of flatware, dinnerware, buffetware, and more.

In recognition of Libbey’s enduring presence and the desire to elevate customers’ purchasing experience, the company has consolidated their complete brand portfolio used in the foodservice sales channel into a signature brand Libbey® and their new luxury tableware brand, RESERVE by Libbey®. RESERVE by Libbey® offers refined details, unique finishes, and meticulous design for the entire tabletop. For the mavericks making their mark and the innovators who are anything but ordinary, RESERVE by Libbey® is luxury made to last.

Tabletop products offerings under our World® Tableware, World®, Brandware®, Syracuse China®, Syracuse®, Master’s Reserve®, and Master’s Gauge® are now Libbey® or RESERVE by Libbey®. Integrating the exceptional product offerings these brands represent further enhances Libbey’s position as a worldwide leader in the tabletop industry who provides outstanding attention to detail, world-class customer service, and industry expertise.

For more information, visit Libbey.com, email publicrelations@libbey.com, or visit Libbey on LinkedIn.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Glass LLC, whose existence traces back to 1818, is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey operates manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico, and China. The Company supplies tabletop products worldwide to foodservice, retail, and business-to-business customers. The Company’s global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand Libbey®, includes RESERVE by Libbey®, Libbey Signature®, and Crisa®. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.