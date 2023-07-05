(Subscription required) The judge found the state agency missed a July 1, 2022 deadline to produce regulations for much of the law — and that this should cause an equivalent delay in Proposition 24’s enforcement date, which was Saturday.
You just read:
State missed deadlines for privacy law rules, judge says
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.