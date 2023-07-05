(Subscription required) On Monday, a group of civil rights groups represented by the Lawyers for Civil Rights filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education against Harvard, arguing that preferential treatment of applicants whose parents or other relatives are wealthy alumni or donors is against federal law.
You just read:
Diversity initiatives unclear in aftermath of Supreme Court ruling
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.