Judicial Profile: Orange County Judge Fernando Valle

(Subscription required) Having spent nearly two decades as a deputy public defender in north Orange County, Judge Fernando Valle found that his clients and colleagues gave him insight into walks of life he hadn't seen before. "What drove me is that people interaction with my clients as a defense attorney," said Valle, who joined the bench last year after 17 years as an Orange County public defender.
