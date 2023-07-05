Milan Institute Accepts Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Students
Milan Institute accepts DACA students in an effort to offer even more students the opportunity to achieve their educational and career goals.EL PASO, TEXAS, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology accept Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students. Milan Institute offers language assistance and expanded financing options in an effort to reduce barriers to education and empower DACA students to achieve their educational and career goals through career training programs.
Gary Yasuda, President, said, “Milan Institute’s acceptance of DACA students is a testament to our belief in the power of education and educational inclusivity. Education is a catalyst for personal growth, professional development, and social mobility. Access to quality education is a fundamental right, and by embracing DACA students, we hope to pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable society, where everyone - regardless of their background - can access education.”
Milan Institute accepts Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students in an effort to be more inclusive and offer even more students this opportunity. By embracing DACA students, Milan Institute hopes to not only promote educational quality but also foster diversity and enrich the learning environment for all students.
Milan Institute is committed to providing career training programs that empower students to gain the education and training they need to move up in life. By accepting DACA students into their career training programs, Milan Institute hopes to open new doors for these individuals who have grown up facing unique challenges.
Milan Institute acknowledges the challenges faced by DACA students and strives to support them in their educational journey by providing them with the necessary resources to excel. Recognizing that language can be a potential barrier, Milan Institute provides translation devices to assist students in overcoming language barriers. These devices serve as valuable tools, enabling students to fully participate in classes, engage with instructors, and grasp course material effectively.
Recognizing that financing education can also be a barrier for students, particularly those who may not qualify for traditional financing such as Federal Financial Aid and grants, Milan Institute has introduced additional financing options to reduce financial limitations that may otherwise hinder the pursuit of education for DACA students. In-house payment plans will enable students to finance their education in a manageable and affordable manner. By providing alternative financing options, Milan Institute hopes to demonstrate its commitment to breaking down barriers and ensuring that education remains accessible to all.
Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology specialize in offering career training programs for careers in the fields of beauty, massage therapy, and allied healthcare. Programs are designed to be flexible, achievable in a short amount of time, and to provide the critical skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the student’s chosen area of study. Depending on location, Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology offer Cosmetology, Advanced Cosmetology, Esthetician, Advanced Esthetician, Barbering, Manicurist/Nail Technology, Massage Therapy, Medical Assisting, Administrative Medical Assistant, and Dental Assistant programs.
Milan Institute is dedicated to helping DACA students achieve their educational and career goals. To learn more about the Milan Institute and the Milan Institute of Cosmetology, call 1-888-207-9460 or visit https://milaninstitute.edu/book-tour/.
