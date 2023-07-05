Governor Kay Ivey Announces State Settlement in Case of Bibb County Deputy Sheriff Brad Johnson

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey announced on Wednesday that the State of Alabama will pay $1 million* – the maximum amount allowable under State law – to the two daughters of Bibb County Deputy Sheriff Bradley Johnson, who was fatally shot in the line of duty just over a year ago.

On June 29, 2022, Deputy Johnson and his colleague, Deputy Chris Poole, were each struck by gunfire as they encountered a suspect who was driving a stolen car in rural Bibb County. After a 16-hour manhunt, Austin Patrick Hall was taken into custody and charged in the case. While Deputy Poole recovered from his gunshot wounds, Deputy Johnson succumbed to his injuries the following day.

“Fundamental flaws in Alabama law granting correctional incentive ‘good time’ to inmates failed Deputy Johnson and his family,” said Governor Ivey. “On January 9, I issued an executive order to halt the deficiencies in correctional good time that allowed inmates reduced prison sentences and early release despite records of violent behavior and escape.

“On April 14, I was also proud to sign into law SB1, which codifies further reforms to correctional good time to ensure that convicted felons no longer access loopholes in the law to threaten law enforcement and the public.

“Alabama stands behind our law enforcement personnel and we must do all we can to ensure they are afforded every protection under the law to safely do their jobs.”

On June 16, 2023, Austin Patrick Hall was indicted on three counts of Capital Murder in the death of Deputy Johnson, one count of Attempted Murder, and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Automobile.

Criminal defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

*Amount received will be less attorney’s fees.

