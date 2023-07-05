Inauguration of the mineral processing enterprise "TBEA Dushanbe Mining Industry" LLC in Ainy district

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived for a working trip in Sughd Province.

The working trip of the Head of State started from Ayni district.

First of all, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, launched the operation of the mining enterprise of the Limited Liability Company "TBEA Dushanbe Mining Industry" in the area of Duobai sharqi of Ainy district.

The launching ceremony of this enterprise took place virtually.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon, pressed a symbolic button in the village of Urmetan, Ainy district, commissioned the mineral processing plant and got acquainted with the production process through the monitor.

The enterprise was built as part of the plan of development and construction activities dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and in order to implement the fourth strategic goal - rapid industrialization of the country.

The total area of the mining and mineral production enterprise of the "TBEA Dushanbe Mining Industry" LLC is 1200 hectares.

Mineral extraction at the enterprise is carried out from two mines - "Kumarghi bolo" and "Duobai sharqi".

"Kumarghi bolo" mine is almost 4,000 meters above sea level and "Duobai sharqi" is located at an altitude of 2300 meters above sea level.

A complete hydrometallurgical process is in place for the extraction and processing of ore, and the modern technology of automatic casting, which is produced by reputable European companies, has been installed. The process of mineral extraction and processing at the plant is fully monitored by surveillance cameras.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon was informed that the capacity of the new enterprise is equal to the processing of 900 thousand tons of ore per year. The process of mineral production takes place in 4 stages - extraction, grinding, washing and separation. The type of extraction of raw materials in the "Kumarghi bolo" mine is surface and in "Duobai sharqi" one - underground. In the "Duobai sharqi" mine, which consists of 7 tunnels, the construction of the road, installation of electrical equipment, dormitory for employees and other auxiliary infrastructure has been completed, and the excavation of the tunnel is ongoing.

The enterprise has provided with well-paid jobs 140 people, including 100 local residents and 40 citizens of the People's Republic of China. With the full operation of the enterprise, more than 500 jobs will be created. According to the plan, a gold and silver refinery will be built in this area in the future.

The area of Duobai sharqi has a landscape, medicinal flowers and plants, and many useful minerals.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, during a conversation with the employees of "TBEA Dushanbe Mining Industry" company, demanded effective use of minerals and compliance with the requirements of mining and mineral processing, and emphasized that if the requirements are not fully met, it will be difficult to achieve the set goals.

In order to improve the ecological situation, an environmental protection facility has been built in the area.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the work system, the process of mining and processing of minerals at "TBEA Dushanbe Mining Industry".

It should be said that the construction of such a huge production enterprise is a solid step on the way to achieving the fourth strategic goal - rapid industrialization of the country.