Tyler Mann Injury Law Launches 3rd Annual Back-to-School Shoe Drive to Benefit HEALS, Inc.

Law Firm Invites Alabama Residents to Help Provide New Shoes for Local School Children

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Mann Injury Law, a Huntsville-based law firm, is excited to announce its 3rd Annual Back to School Shoe Drive, an initiative aimed at putting brand new shoes on the feet of local school children. By partnering with non-profit HEALS, Inc. and Academy Sports + Outdoors, Tyler Mann Injury Law is calling on Alabama residents to participate in this worthy cause and make a difference in the lives of children in need.

Entering the Back-to-School Shoe Drive campaign is simple. Between June 26, 2023, and July 30, 2023, Alabama residents are invited to visit https://get.tylermanninjurylaw.com/shoes-giveaway/ and follow the instructions to complete and submit the registration form. For every entry received, Tyler Mann Injury Law will commit to purchasing $1 worth of name-brand shoes from Academy Sports + Outdoors, up to $3,000.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Tyler Mann and representatives from HEALS, Inc. will personally select and purchase from the Academy Sports + Outdoors located at 2900 Memorial Parkway S.W. Huntsville, the name-brand new shoes to be donated to HEALS, Inc. This trusted nonprofit organization will distribute the shoes to local children in need in time for back to school.

As a thank you for participating, one lucky entrant will be randomly selected to receive a $250 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. The gift card can purchase sports gear, outdoor equipment, or any other items available at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Tyler Mann, the founder of Tyler Mann Injury Law, emphasized the importance of this campaign, saying, "We all remember that feeling of excitement when we put on a brand-new pair of shoes for the first time. By coming together as a community, we can ensure that local schoolchildren experience that same joy and have the confidence they need as they start their academic year. We invite everyone to participate in this campaign and positively impact the lives of these children."

HEALS, Inc. will be responsible for distributing the donated shoes to local children in need, ensuring that they reach those who will benefit from them the most. The organization has a strong track record of providing medical, dental, and social services to underserved children, and their collaboration with Tyler Mann Injury Law will further support the holistic well-being of these young individuals.

About Tyler Mann Injury Law

Tyler Mann Injury Law focuses on personal injury law, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, and premises liability. Based out of Huntsville, Alabama, the firm offers free, no-obligation consultations across North Alabama to accident and injury victims. Since opening its doors, Tyler Mann Injury Law has recovered more than $20,000,000 on behalf of injury victims. For more information about Tyler Mann Injury Law, visit www.tylermanninjurylaw.com.

About HEALS Non-Profit

HEALS, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Huntsville, Alabama, dedicated to providing accessible, quality, school-based, primary health care for children through collaborative efforts with the Huntsville City/Madison County school systems and the medical community. HEALS, Inc. Mission: It is our mission to keep children healthy and optimize their opportunities for success in school and society. It is our mission to deliver accessible, quality, school-based primary health care for children through collaborative efforts with the school system and the medical, dental, and optometrist communities. By providing accessible school-based health care for eligible economically disadvantaged children, we are a real solution to the health care crisis by providing them with a medical, dental, and optometry home. For more information, visit www.healsinc.org.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 270 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All," and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

