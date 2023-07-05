Visit to the exhibition of agricultural products in Urmetan village community of Ainy district

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, within the framework of a working visit to Ayni district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of agricultural products of Urmetan village community and had a sincere conversation with peasants and residents.

Peasants of Ainy district presented their labor achievements, including fruits and dried fruits, honey, various types of cereals, which they produce every year from the available fertile lands.

One corner of the exhibition was a sample of bread products and national dishes.

There are 1,360 agricultural farms in Ainy district, and the peasants, with the purposeful use of land, provide the local market with fresh products and make a significant contribution to the access of the residents of the surrounding districts with their own food.

Ainy district has a favorable climate for the cultivation and production of high-quality Tajik potatoes, and its planting area is expanded every year.

This year, the workers of the district are the leaders in this direction and are responsible for ensuring the market of the region and producing high-quality products. Ainy district is an agrarian region, and the contribution of its peasants in ensuring the country's food security and the production of high-quality, environmentally friendly products is good and effective.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that this year the farmers of Ainy district, using the favorable weather and available opportunities, increased the area of planting various crops by many times, planted 605 hectares of potatoes, 67 hectares of vegetables, and 465 hectares of cereals. As a result of good care and compliance with agrotechnical rules, the desired harvest was achieved.

To date, the laborers of the district have replanted 41 hectares, and currently the crop is growing well.

The great Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during the conversation with the workers, emphasized that peasants should be more responsible than in the past and understand well the effective use of land, and by obtaining abundant products, make their appropriate contribution to ensuring the food security of the country.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, while visiting the exhibition and talking with the workers of the district, expressed his gratitude for the high sense of responsibility and support of the workers for the policy adopted by the leadership of the Government of the country, and gave useful instructions and advice to the peasants for the effective use of the land and harvesting the desired harvest.

In turn, the workers of the district expressed their gratitude for the attention of the Head of State to the land and peasants, and promised that they will continue to supply the domestic market with own products.