Meeting with total orphans in Panjakent city

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, within the framework of a working visit to Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, after opening the metallurgical plant "Zarafshon" LLC of the city of Panjakent met with 100 orphans from the cities and districts of Panjakent, Buston, Ainy, Shahriston, Kuhistoni Mastchoh and Zafarobod and presented them with gifts.

It is worth mentioning that, traditionally, the protector and caretaker of Tajik orphans, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is aware of the condition of orphans during each of his working trips and shows concern for this segment of society.

In today's meeting, within the framework of the social policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the continuation of care for orphans by the great Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, along with a feast, orphans, who were left without the care of their parents by the decree of fate, were presented with a set of clothes, financial aid and sweets.

The orphans happily received valuable gifts from the human-loving leader.

During the presentation of gifts, it was said that caring for orphans and children of poor families has a special place in the social policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and necessary and effective measures are constantly being taken to improve their education and living conditions.

At the time of independence, along with other educational institutions, the conditions of education and stay of pupils in republican boarding schools for orphans have been improving with the constant support of the Leader of the Nation. The orphaned youths and teenagers never feel lonely, they learn science and art with gratitude for the peace and tranquility of the country and make a valuable contribution to the even greater prosperity of independent Tajikistan.

The total orphans expressed their happiness that they live in a prosperous and beautiful country, study and are always under the care and support of the beloved Leader of the Nation.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon had a sincere conversation with teenagers and young orphans of the cities and districts of Panjakent, Buston, Ainy, Shahriston, Kuhiston Mastchoh and Zafarobod of Sughd Province and guided them for good and excellent education, learning arts and crafts, foreign languages and working with modern technology.

During the speech, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the Government of the country always pays full attention to the needy segments of society, especially orphans. The Government of Tajikistan takes care of orphans and provides all the necessary conditions for their education and upbringing until they start independent life.

In response to all the concerns of the state and the Government, it is necessary for teenagers and young people to study science, acquire the knowledge of the modern era, and in the future, as loyal children of the Motherland, render meritorious service to the people and the state.