Commissioning of water supply line and viewing potato growing campaign in Shahriston district

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, within the framework of a working trip in Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited Shahriston district.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon first commissioned a new water supply facility in Khurramdara area of Shahriston district and got acquainted with the growth of potatoes in the "Nur" farm.

The lack of clean water in some parts of this area was considered the main problem, and for this reason, farmers could not get a good harvest.

As part of the attention to the development of the agricultural sector and the support and guidance of the great Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, this problem was quickly solved, and 15 hectares of arable land in Khurramdara was irrigated through the construction of a new water supply facility and the installation of special water pumps.

President Emomali Rahmon during visit to the "Nur" farm and a sincere conversation with farmers and industry officials, emphasized that the development of the agricultural sector and ensuring the abundance of fresh domestic products is the main factor for further improving the living standards of the population. In this context, farmers should widely use the weather and the available opportunities to increase the productivity of the arable land from year to year.

In general, the seeds of 3 types of local potatoes were planted in this area for the first time on an area of 8 hectares of land, according to the conclusion of agricultural scientists, their growth is good. The productivity of this type of potato is on average from 280 to 390 centners per hectare.

In this place, the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon witnessed the production possibilities and achievements of the hardworking people of the district.

Mainly bread products, honey, fruits and vegetables, milk and dairy products, more than 20 types of medicinal plants and products prepared from them, as well as small and large animals were exhibited here.

Special attention is gradually being paid to the development of all sectors of the agricultural sector in Shahriston district. The result is that the farmers obtain a high yield of fruits and vegetables and, along with ensuring domestic demand, simultaneously export them abroad.

This year, a total of 52 hectares of new parks were built in the district, and this process will continue in the coming years.

Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, in order to achieve development goals in the future, including ensuring food security of the country and further development of the agricultural sector, instructed the officials to make wide use of the available opportunities to increase the volume of production.