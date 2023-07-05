Submit Release
RE: 517 US Route 302 CLOSED due to crash

RT 302 is now re-opened.

 

Subject: 517 US Route 302 CLOSED due to crash

 

Area of 517 US Route 302 in Orange will be closed due to a crash involving a telephone pole. 

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

