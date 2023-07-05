Cinemagic Charity boss, Joan Burney-Keatings, honoured at its annual LA Gala Showcase event in Los Angeles
EINPresswire.com/ -- Joan Burney-Keatings, Chief Executive of Cinemagic was recognised and celebrated at the charity’s prestigious annual LA Gala Showcase event this week by the 35th California State Senate District.
The event, which was held at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, was attended by notable guests from the film industry, and the highlight of the evening was the presentation of two Certificates of Recognition from California State Senate Senator Steven Bradford to Joan Burney-Keatings and the Cinemagic charity.
Jasmine Leon Guerrero, Senator Bradford's district representative, presented the certificates to Cinemagic in recognition of the charity's outstanding achievements.*
The certificates highlighted the organisation's ability to inspire and motivate young people through film and the arts and commended their efforts in creating opportunities through festivals, film production, training, and outreach programs.
The certificates also acknowledged Cinemagic's commitment to sharing the gift of art with its target and diverse community, particularly highlighting its recent film production at Jordan High School in Watts, a disadvantaged area in LA.
Upon receiving the award, Joan Burney-Keatings MBE expressed her gratitude. She said:
"These prestigious certificates affirm the meaningful work our charity has undertaken for over three decades: creating an artistic platform for young individuals to freely express themselves.
“We have the utmost appreciation for Senator Bradford and his district for acknowledging Cinemagic's efforts and their commitment to supporting our cause to create a secure and inclusive environment for cinema enthusiasts and the broader arts community.”
“I applaud Cinemagic for selecting Jordan High School in Watts to participate in this outstanding movie production program. A student’s access to enriching experiences should not be limited by their postal code. Cinemagic and its Chief Executive Joan Burney-Keatings are laying the groundwork for the next generation of filmmakers and the diverse workforce that will drive this exciting and creative career field,” said California State Senator Steven Bradford who represents the Watts community.
The annual Cinemagic LA Gala Showcase, sponsored by NI Connections, where the awards were presented, showcased the incredible talent and achievements of young people from 40 different schools in Belfast and Los Angeles.
The young people from Belfast were on a week-long trip of a lifetime as part of this year’s Cinemagic LA programme. The teenagers are participants of IGNITE, an innovative youth leadership initiative established and spearheaded by George Best Belfast City Airport, in partnership with Cinemagic which aims to provide young people from all backgrounds with life-changing opportunities.
The programme featured various activities and talks by professionals in the field of film, TV, broadcasting, arts, entrepreneurship, and musical theatre.
Participants had the opportunity to learn and collaborate with industry leaders and visit renowned studios and movie locations in Hollywood.
Cinemagic, an award-winning film and television charity based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, has been promoting and supporting young people from diverse backgrounds for over 34 years. The organisation's work extends internationally, with festivals and productions held in Belfast, Dublin, London, New York, and Los Angeles.
Its mission is to inspire and educate the next generation of filmmakers, providing them with practical experience and opportunities in the world of cinema.
Further information on the certificates:
Cinemagic certificate:
On behalf of the 35th California State Senate District, I proudly present this proclamation in recognition of your ability to inspire and motivate young people through film and the arts. I commend you for creating opportunities in the form of festivals, film production, training and outreach programs. You have been instrumental in sharing the gift of art in our talented and diverse community, who might not otherwise had the opportunity to experience film production. I especially appreciate the investment and dedication to the Watts Community in your recent film production at Jordan High school. Your contributions have been invaluable to this treasured city in my district. Best wishes in your future endeavours.
2023 Cinemagic Los Angeles Showcase
June, 28 2023 – signed by Steven Bradford, CA State Senate, District 35
Joan Burney-Keatings certificate:
On behalf of the 35th California State Senate District, I proudly present this proclamation in recognition of your ability to build a creative arena for self-expression for all young people. For over 30 years your organisation has provided a vital outlet of independent cinema, showcasing and promoting a program that offers a unique window to the world. I commend you for providing a safe and welcoming space for local cinema-lovers and the arts community as a whole. Best wishes in your future endeavors.
2023 Cinemagic Los Angeles Showcase
June 8. 2023- signed by Steven Bradford, CA State Senate, District 35
About Cinemagic:
Cinemagic is an award-winning film charity that was established in Belfast, Northern Ireland, during the Troubles to unite young people from different communities through film. The organization delivers festivals, workshops, masterclasses, and film productions, providing vital outlets for independent cinema showcasing and inspiring the creatives of the future. With patrons including Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, and Saoirse Ronan, Cinemagic engages with 40,000 young people each year, educating and supporting them in various aspects of filmmaking.
