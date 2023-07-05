Give Your Input on Draft HHS Smoking Cessation Framework

Submit Release
Published: July 05, 2023

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) has released and is seeking public comment on a draft framework to support and accelerate smoking cessation, building on supports that are already in place for people who want to quit. This framework will be a roadmap to enhance collaboration and coordination across HHS—and with federal and nonfederal stakeholders—to drive further progress toward smoking cessation and to deliver equitable outcomes for all persons in America. It could help address a significant comorbid health condition among people with HIV, among other populations.

OASH has released a Request for Information (RFI), seeking public input by July 30, 2023, on the framework before it is finalized. OASH will use the responses to inform the development of the framework and subsequent steps that identify key strategies and priority actions to ensure that every person in America has access to comprehensive, evidence-based cessation treatment and can benefit from HHS cessation supports, programs, and policies. Anyone can comment. View the RFI for instructions.

Smoking causes serious health consequences for all smokers, and particularly for people with HIV, who smoke at about twice the rate of the general population. Smoking is linked to multiple medical problems among people with HIV and people with HIV are less likely to quit smoking than people in the general population. Learn more about smoking and HIV.

