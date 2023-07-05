Thompson Builders Corporation Secures Contract for Renovation of Chinese American International School
EINPresswire.com/ -- Thompson Builders Corporation (TBC), a Bay Area leading general contractor specializing in large-scale projects, is thrilled to announce the recent execution of a contract for the renovation and improvements of the Chinese American International School – 19th Avenue Campus. This project encompasses a major structural seismic retrofit and a complete interior remodel of the esteemed iconic historical location, located across the street from Stonestown Mall.
The Chinese American International School holds great historical and cultural significance, having served as an educational institution since 1981 as the first Chinese and English bilingual immersion school in the United States. This school moved locations a few times over the years and, in 2020, it purchased the property of the historic Mercy High School as its permanent residence. With this renovation project, TBC aims to preserve the rich heritage of the school while enhancing its infrastructure to meet modern standards. This project aligns with TBC's commitment to excellence in construction and its passion for revitalizing iconic landmarks.
The project entails the implementation of various crucial elements, including micropiles and shotcrete shear walls, which will significantly improve the building's seismic resistance. Additionally, TBC will be doing a full interior remodel, which includes the installation of electrical, plumbing, mechanical, and fire sprinkler systems to ensure the safety and functionality of the entire campus. One exciting aspect of the project is the construction of a new playground, further enhancing the overall campus and outdoor learning space for the students.
TBC is a true builder and proud to be undertaking key aspects of the renovation in-house, including concrete work, site development, carpentry, doors, frames, hardware, as well as drywall and metal framing. This approach allows for meticulous attention to detail, ensuring the highest quality standards throughout the construction process.
As TBC embarks on this endeavor, they are proud to contribute to the preservation of the Chinese American International School and Mercy High School's legacy while transforming it into a modernized educational facility. The renovation will provide students with an enhanced learning environment that reflects the school's commitment to academic excellence, cultural exchange, and community engagement.
For more information, please visit www.thompsonbuilderscorp.com.
Media Contact: Taylor Harrison Thompson Builders Corporation Phone: (415) 456-8972 Email:
taylorh@tbcorp.com
Taylor Harrison
Thompson Builders Corporation
+1 415-203-0333
email us here
