GestureTek Interactive Media Chosen for Educational Fun at Ohio State Park
INTERACTIVE AND IMMERSIVE DISPLAYS ARE EMERGING AS THE WAY OF THE FUTURE
Winning Brands (OTCMKTS:WNBD)LUCAS, OHIO, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Winning Brands Corporation (OTC:WNBD) technology division, GestureTek Media, www.GestureTek.com, https://vimeo.com/gesturetek, www.GestureTekHealth.com, announces GestureTek's appointment to install its patented interactive media at Malabar State Farm Park in Ohio in September 2023. The GestureTek system will provide reception center visitors with seasonal audio visuals to “bring the outdoors indoors” for amusement and education. GestureTek provides an intuitive middle ground between the physical world of everyday experience and virtual world of tomorrow’s digital landscape.
GestureTek is the patented inventor and a leading implementer of gesture recognition and control of digital displays and virtual worlds. GestureTek technology allows human beings to generate touchless interaction with computer generated multi-media imagery and virtual reality systems via hand and body movements. This creates unique dynamic experiences for entertainment and practical purposes when interacting with all forms of computer-generated environments and displays.
A wide array of public and commercial institutions are discovering uses for interactive audio-visual engagement in their settings. GestureTek's systems are particularly adept in connecting with today's emerging generation of “digital natives” – people who are growing up with immersive digital experiences as a literal extension of their lived reality. Winning Brands GestureTek will be expanding GestureTek immersive technology into the grocery sector in 2023 with pilot projects for interactive in-store advertising that are being planned currently.
ABOUT WINNING BRANDS' GESTURETEK
Winning Brands' GestureTek Division is the inventor and early developer of an increasingly important technology segment that delivers control of digital displays and devices through touchless hand and body movements. GestureTek's patented technology has been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture recognition and control of a wide array of visual display systems, across diverse sectors, including health care, transportation, and commercial real estate, as well as retail. The GestureTek brand enjoys a diverse commercial customer base worldwide. A brief overview of GestureTek's award-winning history in medical and other sectors can be seen in its websites or found in any internet search with the search term "GestureTek".
Company websites include: www.GestureTek.com and www.GestureTekHealth.com. Abundant video resources are also available at https://vimeo.com/gesturetek.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Winning Brands Administration Eric Lehner, CEO
+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8, eric@winningbrands.ca
GestureTek Business Enquiries Vincent J. Vincent, CEO and Erol Vekil, President
+1 416-340-9290, vincent@gesturetek.com; erol@gesturetek.com
Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
