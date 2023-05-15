Winning Brands GestureTek to Exhibit at North America’s Fastest Growing Tech Conference June 2023
“THE OLYMPICS OF TECH” – POLITICO
Winning Brands (OTCMKTS:WNBD)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Winning Brands Corporation (OTC:WNBD) technology division, GestureTek Media, www.GestureTek.com, https://vimeo.com/gesturetek, announces its acceptance into the Province of Ontario exhibition team at one of the world’s largest tech conferences – COLLISION® - June 26-29, 2023 in Toronto. https://collisionconf.com/why-collision. GestureTek is the patented inventor and leading implementer of gesture recognition and control of digital displays and virtual worlds. GestureTek technology allows human beings to generate touchless interaction with computer generated multi-media imagery and virtual reality systems via hand and body movements to create unique dynamic experiences for entertainment and practical purposes. The gesture control tech sector is increasingly important because of the innovation it brings to how people interact with all forms of computer-generated environments and displays.
The technology conference, called “Collision”, attracts bold descriptions by its participants from around the world. It has been said that Collision brings together “the world’s best speakers”, tech’s leading companies and top media. The conference delivers connections for paradigm-shifting breakthroughs from emergent tech companies and thinkers. The stats are impressive; 40,000+ attendees from 140 countries, 250+ institutional partner organizations, 1,250+ journalists, and 950+ professional investors. Inc. Magazine put it this way: “Expect game-changing speakers, dynamic content, and great opportunities to network and connect with others.”
The Province of Ontario has invited GestureTek to amplify the company’s reach by joining the Province’s hand-picked exhibit pavilion – a privilege available only to highly qualified candidates. Ontario is home to one of the largest IT clusters in North America of U.S., Canadian and international tech companies and continues to be a leader in innovation. From cybersecurity and fintech to telecommunications and AI, Ontario boasts an impressive ecosystem of top-tier talent, world-renowned research institutions and a globally recognized R&D infrastructure. GestureTek is part of this tech community and has installed its systems in America and worldwide through years of collaboration with a variety of partners. GestureTek is now the technology division of Winning Brands (OTC:WNBD).
ABOUT WINNING BRANDS' GESTURETEK
Winning Brands' GestureTek Division is the inventor and early developer of an increasingly hot tech segment that aims to control digital displays and devices through touchless hand and body movements. GestureTek's patented technology has been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture recognition and control of a wide array of visual display systems, across diverse sectors, including health care, transportation, and commercial real estate, including retail. The GestureTek brand is well known and respected in this market, and enjoys a diverse commercial customer base worldwide. A brief overview of GestureTek's award-winning history in medical and other sectors can be seen in its websites or found in any internet search with the search term "GestureTek".
Company websites include: www.GestureTek.com and www.GestureTekHealth.com. Abundant video resources are also available at https://vimeo.com/gesturetek.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Winning Brands Administration Eric Lehner, CEO
+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8, eric@winningbrands.ca
GestureTek Business Enquiries Vincent J. Vincent, CEO and Erol Vekil, President
+1 416-340-9290, vincent@gesturetek.com; erol@gesturetek.com
Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Eric Lehner
Winning Brands
+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8
eric@winningbrands.ca
