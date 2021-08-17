Winning Brands to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 18, 2021
Live Discussion Opportunity for Shareholders and Others
Winning Brands (OTCMKTS:WNBD)NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Lehner, CEO of Winning Brands, invites existing and prospective investors, as well as their advisors and analysts, to join a live, real-time, interactive Winning Brands presentation at the online Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday August 18, 2021 at 2pm Eastern, for 30 minutes. A registration link is provided here for attendees: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1486517&tp_key=3bd9735fe4&sti=wnbd
Winning Brands has been gaining momentum with its VISION 21 Plan for new projects in the realm of technology acquisition, CBD beverage joint venture, imminent launch of the Official Fragrance of the City of Niagara Falls, reduction of single-use-plastic production and more. Mr. Lehner will fill in further background for these initiatives and take unscripted questions. Mr. Lehner comments: "We appreciate being introduced to the team at Emerging Growth Conference. It's a particularly good platform to both reach out, and be reached by investors seeking a closer connection to the companies that interest them."
About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.
The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution and overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts. All sessions are conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.
About Winning Brands
Winning Brands holds the Niagara Mist Marketing subsidiary and Niagara Mist Cosmetics Division. Winning Brands is also a progressive manufacturer of environmentally responsible cleaning solutions. In this sector, Winning Brands' has announced an initiative to slash plastic bottle pollution and waste in the spray cleaner category by 95%; www.1000Plus.ca. Beyond the environmental sector, Winning Brands is adding an innovative Tech Division in Q4 2021, enjoying significant patent protection, to be announced in greater detail as the acquisition progresses. Winning Brands' Twitter account is www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO
