Submit Release
News Search

There were 561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,804 in the last 365 days.

Winning Brands to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 18, 2021

USA - Canada Border Re-opening being Celebrated by Re-launch of Niagara Mist Perfume, Official Fragrance of the City of Niagara Falls

Live Discussion Opportunity for Shareholders and Others

Winning Brands (OTCMKTS:WNBD)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Lehner, CEO of Winning Brands, invites existing and prospective investors, as well as their advisors and analysts, to join a live, real-time, interactive Winning Brands presentation at the online Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday August 18, 2021 at 2pm Eastern, for 30 minutes. A registration link is provided here for attendees: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1486517&tp_key=3bd9735fe4&sti=wnbd

Winning Brands has been gaining momentum with its VISION 21 Plan for new projects in the realm of technology acquisition, CBD beverage joint venture, imminent launch of the Official Fragrance of the City of Niagara Falls, reduction of single-use-plastic production and more. Mr. Lehner will fill in further background for these initiatives and take unscripted questions. Mr. Lehner comments: "We appreciate being introduced to the team at Emerging Growth Conference. It's a particularly good platform to both reach out, and be reached by investors seeking a closer connection to the companies that interest them."

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution and overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts. All sessions are conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Winning Brands

Winning Brands holds the Niagara Mist Marketing subsidiary and Niagara Mist Cosmetics Division. Winning Brands is also a progressive manufacturer of environmentally responsible cleaning solutions. In this sector, Winning Brands' has announced an initiative to slash plastic bottle pollution and waste in the spray cleaner category by 95%; www.1000Plus.ca. Beyond the environmental sector, Winning Brands is adding an innovative Tech Division in Q4 2021, enjoying significant patent protection, to be announced in greater detail as the acquisition progresses. Winning Brands' Twitter account is www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO

Eric Lehner
Winning Brands
+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Personal Introduction to 1000+ Stain Remover / Spray Cleaner Concentrate by Brand Founder Eric Lehner

You just read:

Winning Brands to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 18, 2021

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.