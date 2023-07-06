Banco Popular Dominicano selects CapCloud™, Adenza’s treasury SaaS solution for optimized treasury operations
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, today announced that Banco Popular Dominicano, a leading private capital bank in the Dominican Republic and at the forefront of the digital transformation of financial services in the country, has selected Adenza CapCloud to further improve its transition to a more agile, performant, and streamlined solution. In addition to transitioning to the cloud as a strategic move, this Latin American bank also expanded its Calypso platform footprint for new asset classes as well as managed/SaaS services for rebase and upgrades.
The expanded Calypso Treasury solution not only unlocks further efficiencies for the bank but also ensures the required flexibility and scalability as its business expands. CapCloud managed services free up the bank’s resources to focus on their core business as they rely on Adenza’s experts and best practices to efficiently host, maintain, and upgrade the bank’s platform.
With a successful v16.1 upgrade behind it, Banco Popular embarks on an accelerated cloud transformation journey for business agility, improved performance, and a proven return on investment. The CapCloud adoption brings numerous performance benefits including three-times faster end-of-day back-office batch processing. The Adenza SaaS solution enables the bank to conduct market activities and manage operations and treasury functions on a single integrated platform leveraging international standards.
"We are pleased to welcome Banco Popular Dominicano to the CapCloud family as it embarks on its cloud transformation journey. As one of the first banks in Latin America to make this move, Banco Popular joins other banks around the world that have made Adenza a part of their strategy to let technology experts manage the environment while they focus on their businesses. The bank can now leverage best practices enjoyed by CapCloud clients for optimized workflows, rebase, and regular upgrades to take advantage of latest functionality and regulatory modules delivered as part of the latest version.
--- Luis Gustavo Penteado, Head of Sales, Latin America, Adenza
With CapCloud, as a partner, we expect our treasury and operations processes and performance to be even faster, smoother, and significantly improved overall. We also look forward to leveraging the benefits of a cloud deployment including proactive real-time infrastructure and applications monitoring, as well as other managed services to achieve a new level of business agility and optimize operational risk and costs.
--- Juan Lehoux, Senior Executive Vice President of Technology and Operations, Banco Popular Dominicano"
About Banco Popular Dominicano
Banco Popular Dominicano is the largest private capital bank in the Dominican Republic, a leader in multiple banking and financial services in the country. It is the main company of Grupo Popular. Established in 1963, it opened its doors to the public in Santo Domingo on January 2, 1964. The bank is an efficient provider of financial, personal, and business services in the local and international market. It focuses on guaranteeing the satisfaction of its customers, employees, shareholders and related parties, always keeping itself at the forefront of technology. More information in www.popularenlinea.com
About Adenza
Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premises or via the cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.
With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.
Adenza Marketing
