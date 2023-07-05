LenderDock expands partnership with Georgia Farm Bureau
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, is pleased to announce a broadened partnership with Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance.
"Enhancing the existing services for Georgia Farm further reinforces the all-digital strategy surrounding lienholder process automation and will provide their team with tools and resources to drive significant operational efficiencies and cost savings. They continue to be an exemplary and model partner,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO.
Having already implemented the use of LenderDock’s Notifi™ solution, Georgia Farm will add the use of both the Verifi™ and Correxion™ services.
Verifi™ is a real-time insurance policy verification system designed for verifiers and lenders. With Verifi™, phone calls for policy verification are a thing of the past, making the process faster and more efficient.
The second tool, Correxions™, automates the process of updating policy information by allowing lenders to submit corrections directly to the carrier. This enables carriers or providers to process the updates efficiently according to their own procedures.
“We’re excited about leveraging the technology LenderDock utilizes to support our operational goals. Our partnership, in moving to the next level, will provide efficiencies and cost savings for all our stakeholders, but most importantly, our membership," said Georgia Farm Bureau.
About Georgia Farm Bureau
Georgia Farm Bureau is a grassroots, membership-based federation whose purpose is to help farmers and advocate for Georgia's agriculture industry. Since its inception in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau has fulfilled that promise in a multitude of ways, including the establishment of the Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company.
Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance has grown over the years and now offers many types of coverage for farmers, business owners, individuals, and families across the state.
About LenderDock Inc.
LenderDock Inc., based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the foremost provider of online services for verifying Property and Casualty Insurance policies and managing lien holder processes. Their cutting-edge platform, known as policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS), empowers banks, lenders, and other financial entities to instantly validate and rectify home and auto policy data through digital means.
Contact Georgia Farm Bureau
Chris Caldwell
cwcaldwell@gfbinsurance.com
Contact LenderDock
Carrie Cardall
LenderDock Inc.
+1 435-522-3033
