Pureinsights Joins KMWorld's AI100 List of AI-Driven Knowledge Management Leaders
Pureinsights honored for its innovative application of AI technology in transforming knowledge management, securing a spot on KMWorld's esteemed AI100 list.
We are incredibly proud to be included in the AI100 and to play a pivotal role in helping companies leverage AI for smarter search solutions.”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (“Pureinsights™”) today announced that it has been named to the 2023 KMWorld AI 100 List of Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management.
— Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights
"We are incredibly proud to be included in the AI100 and to play a pivotal role in helping companies leverage AI for smarter search solutions,” noted Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to revolutionize knowledge management through AI-powered technologies."
"Today, AI has the potential to impact almost every part of an organization's structure and operations, including their customer-facing presence," remarked Tom Hogan Jr., publisher of KMWorld. "We see AI reaching into marketing, customer service, legal, finance, human resources, compliance, fleet maintenance, manufacturing, sales, and many other business units. In recognition of the growing interest and innovation in the market, KMWorld has expanded the number of companies we consider important in AI this year from 50 to 100."
Pureinsights listing is further described in a KMWorld AI 100 Trailblazer Insight article entitled Pureinsights: Revolutionizing Search with AI-Powered Solutions.
About Pureinsights™
Pureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. Now we can take you "Beyond Search", using Generative AI models like ChatGPT and Google Bard together with Knowledge Graphs, and Natural Language Processing to modernize your organization’s search capabilities and deliver the intuitive search experience users want. "Just make it work like Google." For more information visit us at pureinsights.com
Pureinsights™ is a trademark of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.
Graham Gillen
Pureinsights Technology Corporation
email us here