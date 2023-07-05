The BGBB Kid’s Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Fest Heads to Memphis, TN

Memphis Kid's Red Carpet

As the new school year approaches, get a jump start on literacy with the BGBB Kid’s Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Festival on July 29th in Memphis, TN.

We must continue pushing boundaries in literature so that all voices are heard.” — Dr. Pamela Gurley

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 29, the BGBB Kid’s Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Festival is coming to Memphis, TN, at the Opulence Ballroom, 4651 American Way. From noon to 5 pm, families can enjoy a variety of exciting activities such as author readings, gardening, book signings, face painting, and more. This event is an excellent way for kids to prepare for the school year while celebrating diversity in literature.

Dr. Pamela Gurley, curator of the event and Founder and President of the Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation, stated: “We are excited to bring this event to Memphis just before the school year begins in August 7th. It’s so important for us to create events that allow kids to engage with literacy in new ways that will prepare them for the school year ahead." Dr. Gurley added: “I also think this event is important because it gives people an opportunity to celebrate diversity in books and support Black and Brown authors who are often overlooked in mainstream publishing, and we must continue pushing boundaries in literature so that all voices are heard."

At the festival, parents can purchase children’s books from BIPOC authors and get them autographed in person. This is a great way to introduce kids to the world of literacy and diversify their bookshelves with stories that reflect their culture and experiences. While Dr. Pamela Gurley will have several of her multilingual Brown Girl and Brown Boy book series available for purchase and signing, there will be other participating authors including RaSheidra Harmon, author of "You Are Perfect the Way You Are!"; Dawn Charleston-Green, author of "Heyyy, Dandelion", Rudy Valentine, III, co-author of "Rudy the Smart Kid"; Authoress TeKenya Johnson, author of "1 2 3 Norman's Farm And Me"; as well as other authors, exhibitors, and vendors.

The BGBB Kid’s Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Festival is sure to be a fun and educational experience for everyone involved. Make sure you don't miss out on this amazing opportunity by coming down on July 29 from noon to 5 pm at The Opulence Ballroom!

For more information or to be a participating author, sponsor, or vendor, visit www.bgbblit.org/bgbbkidsredcarpet or send an email to Brenda Domingo at favorthemomentllc@gmail.com. Media inquiries can be sent to litforreading@bgbblit.org.

Tickets are free and available at https://bgbbkidsredcarpetMemphis.eventbrite.com.

ABOUT THE BROWN GIRL AND BROWN BOY LITERACY FOUNDATION

The Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation, Founded by Dr. Pamela Gurley, is dedicated to reducing childhood illiteracy rates (especially in marginalized communities). Our events and programs are designed to promote early reading and writing skills to children and encourage a love of learning that will last a lifetime. Children become confident readers and writers when given the opportunity to succeed in school and life during the impressionable years of development.

ABOUT DR. PAMELA GURLEY

Dr. Pamela Gurley is a Content Strategy Expert, International Speaker, World-Renowned Best-Selling Author, and Media Journalist who understands the power of words (both verbal and written). As the Founder/CEO of Clark and Hill Enterprise and IAMDRPGURLEY and Founder/President of the Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation, she is on a mission to empower, grow, transform, and motivate others, as well as lead and challenge social norms and false narratives.

She is a retired United States Army Veteran and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, a Master’s in Health Service Administration, and a Doctorate in Management with a concentration in Organizational Development and Change.