REMINDER: 2023 Shellfish lease application period ends Aug. 1

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding potential shellfish lease applicants that the 2023 application period ends Aug. 1.

The division accepts shellfish bottom lease and water column applications annually from March 1 through Aug. 1. The applications must be either postmarked or dropped off at the Division Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell Street, Morehead City, by 5 p.m. Aug. 1.

Learn more and download a lease application at the division’s Shellfish Lease and Franchise Program webpage.

For more information, contact Owen Mulvey-McFerron, Shellfish Lease and Aquaculture Program coordinator, at Owen.Mulvey-McFerron@deq.nc.gov or 252-269-3082.

