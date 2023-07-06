Maple Organics Partners with Macy's to Expand Nationwide
Fast Growing Natural Over-The-Counter Pharmaceutical Brand Enters Market With Plant-Derived FDA Compliant Monograph Products
We’re thrilled to take this next step and reach more of our neighbors to the south, bringing one product at a time to more families like ours”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maple Organics, the makers of natural topical plant-based, over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical and wellness products, is expanding distribution into U.S. retailers in 2023. The first organic pharmaceutical company, Maple Organics, produces fully plant-derived FDA-compliant monograph products.
— Rosy Atwal, CEO, and Founder
Maple Organics was founded in 2016 by Rosy Atwal, a busy working mother searching for over-the-counter remedies without potentially harmful synthetic ingredients. After watching her father, a Type 2 diabetic, apply topical cream to combat joint pain and searching for an effective eczema care remedy for her child, Rosy took it upon herself to create her solutions, reverse-engineering generic medicinal compounds and taking inspiration from the family recipes passed down to her. The result was a line of locally sourced, naturally potent, toxin-free USDA Organic products. As consumers become more interested in and empowered to manage their health, the brand’s commitment to gentle yet effective therapies and origin story has attracted interest across both countries, fueling its expansion and making it one of the fastest-growing natural wellness companies.
“Maple Organics is here to change how we approach personal care, creating only the cleanest, plant-derived products. That’s why we’re committed to recognizable ingredients for powerful solutions you can trust – without harmful chemicals and additives. With more and more people taking personal responsibility for their health, we’re focused on products to treat the most common ailments. We believe there’s never been a better time to take a second look at what’s in your medicine cabinet. We’re thrilled to take this next step and reach more of our neighbors to the south, bringing one product at a time to more families like ours.” - Rosy Atwal, CEO, and Founder
Maple Organics includes a robust portfolio to fit a variety of needs including:
Cough and Cold Balm – This soothing and relieving rub offers fast-acting cough and congestion relief. It contains certified organic active molecules from eucalyptus, rosemary, and camphor plants – the perfect clean, natural remedy.
Cough and Cold Kids Rub – This safe and calming eucalyptus rub will be every parent’s go-to product to fight congestion and promote a good night’s sleep for children two and up.
Joint Therapy Rub – A safe and effective topical therapy for stiffness, this treatment is formulated with Arnica Montana, a natural remedy for pain and inflammation due to osteoarthritis, tendonitis, and rheumatoid arthritis. It offers fast-acting and long-lasting pain relief for aching joints.
Muscle Therapy Rub – Formulated to ease the stiffness and pain of overworked muscles, the rub offers powerful, long-lasting results and a soothing, gentle experience. Instead of using chemicals to treat muscle pain, Maple Organics uses the Oil of Wintergreen, which provides the same effective relief naturally and safely.
“Maple Organics’ unique products and proposition have contemporized a fragmented and disjointed category,” said Mary Frewen, Senior Category Merchant at Whole Foods Markets. “We’ve seen the brand bring in new foot traffic and have no doubt of repeated success.”
In addition to clean ingredients, Maple Organics products come in 100% recyclable packaging, and all elements are produced and sourced locally to minimize the carbon footprint. The glass jars can be heated to enjoy aromatherapeutic benefits without applying topically on the skin.
All Maple Organics products are natural, certified organic, and contain no toxins, preservatives, or parabens. For more information, visit www.MapleOrganics.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.
ABOUT MAPLE ORGANICS
Maple Organics is a brand that prides itself on providing natural and organic products that promote wellness and environmental sustainability. From skincare to personal hygiene, Maple Organics offers a variety of products made from premium all-natural ingredients. The brand is committed to ensuring its products are free from harmful chemicals, synthetic fragrances and colors, and animal testing. With a focus on harnessing nature's healing and nourishing power, Maple Organics offers a range of thoughtfully curated products that are both safe and effective. By choosing Maple Organics, you can feel confident that you are selecting products that are good for you and the planet.
Raminder Brar
Maple Organics
+1 604-317-2025
raminder.brar@mapleorganics.com
