Frankie Beverly and Maze - The Legend Continues, Imitated But Never Duplicated
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The music of R&B/Soul legend Frankie Beverly, originator/founder/leader/chief songwriter of the band Maze has served as the soundtrack of Black culture for decades. The brilliance of Beyonce lent her voice to the remake of Frankie’s classic hit, “Before I Let Go”, thus introducing his music to younger audiences globally.
Beverly’s musical journey spans over 60 years with nine Certified Gold Records which hit the Billboard Top 10 R&B Albums Chart (three peaking at #1) and nineteen Top 40 R&B singles. Best sellers that didn’t need mainstream pop radio or charts to be successful. Frankie Beverly and Maze have been a top concert draw for years - earning more revenue from ticket sales than records.
In light of the many rumors being said in the media by former group members that make up the TMF Band, Frankie Beverly and Maze have been imitated but will never be duplicated. No group or band is replacing Frankie Beverly.
“Frankie Beverly is Maze and Maze is Frankie Beverly” – Frankie Beverly
Frankie Beverly and Maze show no signs of slowing down. They wowed a standing room only audience at this year’s New Orleans Jazz Festival. The band will appear at Chastain Park, Atlanta GA (7/29), the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, Detroit, MI (8/19), the Horseshoe Casino, Hammond IN (9/2-9/3) and Grand Prairie, TX (12/16). Global tour dates will be announced in September 2023.
Seasons will change but Frankie Beverly and Maze will always remain the iconic entity within Black musical culture.
Frankie Beverly - “I am still here”
