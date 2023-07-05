Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,976 in the last 365 days.

Frankie Beverly and Maze - The Legend Continues, Imitated But Never Duplicated

Frankie Beverly

Frankie Beverly and Maze (l-r) Odeen Mays Jr. (keyboards), Vernon Black (rhythm guitar), Larry Wims (drums), Kevin Lloyd (lead guitar), FRANKIE BEVERLY (founder/leader, lead singer), Kevin Stancil (bass),Carl Wheeler (musical director, keyboards), Marlon Curry (congas)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The music of R&B/Soul legend Frankie Beverly, originator/founder/leader/chief songwriter of the band Maze has served as the soundtrack of Black culture for decades. The brilliance of Beyonce lent her voice to the remake of Frankie’s classic hit, “Before I Let Go”, thus introducing his music to younger audiences globally.

Beverly’s musical journey spans over 60 years with nine Certified Gold Records which hit the Billboard Top 10 R&B Albums Chart (three peaking at #1) and nineteen Top 40 R&B singles. Best sellers that didn’t need mainstream pop radio or charts to be successful. Frankie Beverly and Maze have been a top concert draw for years - earning more revenue from ticket sales than records.

In light of the many rumors being said in the media by former group members that make up the TMF Band, Frankie Beverly and Maze have been imitated but will never be duplicated. No group or band is replacing Frankie Beverly.

“Frankie Beverly is Maze and Maze is Frankie Beverly” – Frankie Beverly

Frankie Beverly and Maze show no signs of slowing down. They wowed a standing room only audience at this year’s New Orleans Jazz Festival. The band will appear at Chastain Park, Atlanta GA (7/29), the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, Detroit, MI (8/19), the Horseshoe Casino, Hammond IN (9/2-9/3) and Grand Prairie, TX (12/16). Global tour dates will be announced in September 2023.

Seasons will change but Frankie Beverly and Maze will always remain the iconic entity within Black musical culture.

Frankie Beverly - “I am still here”

For media inquiries, contact Double XXposure - angelo@dxxnyc.com

Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
angelo@dxxnyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Frankie Beverly and Maze - The Legend Continues, Imitated But Never Duplicated

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more